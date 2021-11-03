FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, launches FlexIt Nutrition™, a new initiative providing users with fully customized nutritional products

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the leader in virtual fitness solutions, is launching FlexIt Nutrition™, offering customized health products to ensure users follow a holistic wellness plan and achieve maximum results. With FlexIt Nutrition™, users can now pair their workouts with recommended nutrition products based on their fitness levels, dietary restrictions, and health goals to maximize the efficacy of their workouts.



With a quick online questionnaire, FlexIt users receive a fully curated list of the best health offerings to accelerate their fitness journeys and to improve their overall health. FlexIt Nutrition™ customization builds a comprehensive profile of each user's physical fitness and health to craft the ideal combination of nutrition offerings to maximize exercise efficiency and provide faster results. Users can take advantage of fully mapped schedules of recurring orders to ensure they stay motivated and integrate daily nutrition into their fitness journey.

FlexIt Nutrition™ provides a variety of health and nutrition offerings to cover every goal and fitness plan, in curated combinations to ensure that users can reach all their goals as effectively as possible. Custom nutrition can now be accessed alongside or independently of a certified nutritionist or dietician, while still providing the same level of personalization to one's body and fitness lifestyle. All nutrition offerings are recommended based on the user’s long and short term fitness goals.

"FlexIt Nutrition™ is just another way that we're furthering our mission of providing our users with empowering fitness experiences," said Austin Cohen, Founder and CEO of FlexIt. "We want to provide our community with everything needed to live a fitter, healthier lifestyle. Diet and nutritional wellness are just as important as regular exercise, and combining the two means we can give users the best results, as quickly as possible."

"Giving our users FlexIt Nutrition™ means getting them to their goals as effectively as possible," said Julianne Dods, FlexIt’s Vice President of Operations. "Users who take advantage of FlexIt Nutrition™ will discover that treating their bodies right, with the right sources of protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, and vitamins for their goals, will dramatically increase the efficiency of their workouts."

FlexIt offers a wide variety of fitness and wellness offerings, all personalized for individual goals and health. Recent additions to the FlexIt product line include: Connected Training™, customized routines of pre-recorded exercises for offline and individual use; FlexItNOW™, instant Virtual Personal Training, connecting users to trainers in the style of their choice in minutes; and FlexItPRO™, the premier platform providing access to celebrity and pro-athlete trainers.

FlexIt continues to improve its robust offering to provide options for every fitness journey. Previously providing equipment access and offline training plans, FlexIt Nutrition™ continues to push the envelope of their offering to provide for all health and wellness needs. FlexIt Nutrition™ will continue this tradition with regular updates to its health and diet offerings, including upcoming meal planning.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men’s Journal and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt's mission is to empower consumers to experience fitness in a flexible manner that is in accordance with their lifestyles and goals; FlexIt connects consumers with the best fitness options, Wherever, Whenever®. FlexIt offers access to certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands as well as access to thousands of fitness clubs nationwide, while only paying for the time used. FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while creating new business opportunities and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs and trainers. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://flexit.fit/virtualpt/ .

Media Contact:

press@flexit.fit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c159b89-1579-4b0b-a1a7-03a520c99cb5