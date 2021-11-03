Zoe Financial Announces Its Partnership With Wealth Management Firm Mercer Advisors

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe Financial , a New York-based financial advice platform that connects clients with a curated independent advisor network, announced today a partnership with a renowned national registered investment adviser , Mercer Advisors . Zoe's thorough vetting process ensures that Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) admitted in their Certified Network are among the top 5% in the country.

Those looking for a fiduciary advisor specialized in comprehensive wealth management and financial planning will now be able to match with Mercer Advisors through the Zoe Network. Mercer Advisors, based in Denver, was founded in 1985 with the purpose to make clients' lives better through fiduciary financial planning relationships. Mercer Advisors aims to support their clients through each of life's stages, from building wealth to enjoying retirement, and even developing strategies to continue one's legacy.

With over 55 locations, 160+ advisors, and $33.5 billion in AUM, Mercer Advisors was awarded the Best Private Wealth Manager for firms with over $5 billion dollars in assets under management in 2019 by the distinguished Private Asset Management (PAM) Award .* "Partnering with Zoe makes sense because we both believe in personalization and transparency as the foundational elements of a successful financial planning relationship," said Gary Foodim, Chief Marketing Officer at Mercer Advisors.

Andres Garcia-Amaya, CEO of Zoe Financial also expressed excitement about Mercer Advisors joining the Zoe Network: "We are confident that Mercer Advisors is a great addition to our Network and will bring value to our clients by providing them a trust-based service tailored to each individual's unique financial life and goals."

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with ~$33.5 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 600 employees, and operates nationally across the country with 60 locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority-owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services. Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Data as of Sept. 30, 2021. AUM includes affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries announced to date.

