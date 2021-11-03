The ADVERTISING Club of New York Announces New Hybrid Model for the 2021-2022 I'mPART Women’s Fellowship Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York , the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing and ad-tech industries has announced that 15 new Fellows have been accepted into the 2021-2022 I'mPART Women’s Fellowship executive training program. The AD Club Fellowship, now in its sixth year, is a year-long executive and leadership training program designed specifically for mid-level rising female stars.



This year’s Fellowship program is unique, as it will be following a hybrid model to allow each Fellow to fully take advantage of the benefits provided by the program, while also ensuring that safety measures are a priority. This year’s program will also resume its Executive Salon programming, where a prominent executive in the advertising industry will share their career journey and how they got to where they are today, in an intimate, safe setting, providing unmatched access and education to this year’s Fellows.

“The Fellowship was created to provide access and nurturing to a diverse pool of mid-level women to support their development in both tangible and intangible ways. The program also focuses on specific interventions, mentorship, self-discovery and executive level training all to improve retention, an area that our community struggles to maintain,” said Gina Grillo, President and CEO of the Advertising Club of New York and the International ANDY Awards.

According to surveys done by the consulting firms Deloitte and McKinsey, as many as 1 in 4 corporate women have said they are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce altogether. Deloitte also found that nearly 3 in 5 women planned to leave their employers in two years or less, and they cited a lack of work-life balance as their top reason for wanting out – clearly proving the need for programs like the Fellowship is important to help women prioritize and grow their careers.

“As a proponent of women advancement, the Fellowship program continues to cultivate mid-level talent by providing the opportunity for diverse women to thrive, grow and succeed,” said Aisha Brown, Foundation and Inclusion Director of The Advertising Club of New York. “It is imperative that the industry mold and invest in talent to give rise to the next generation of leaders through managerial development, access, leadership coaching, conferences and personal development.”

As the program is aimed to elevate their executive presence, which is necessary for them to grow and thrive in all aspects of the industry, the program provides several, high level benefits including:

Access to the industries top leaders

All-Expense Paid Trips to Exclusive Industry Conferences Virtual and In-person ADCOLOR, Advertising WEEK NY, ANA, BE Women of Power Summit, 3% Movement Conf, SXSW, Fast Company Innovation Festival, Ladies Get Paid and more

1:1 Executive coaching

Neuroscience-based assessments and toolkit

Monthly Night School with the prestigious PwC Executive Training program

Executive Salon Series fostering mentor connections and high-level networking opportunities

1-year AD Club of NY membership (following completion of program)

Access to educational workshops, webinars, and master classes.



The Class of 2021-2022 Fellows include:

Alex Cuevas, Senior Director, Talent Management, TracyLocke/Omnicom

Courtney Jackson, Connections Manager, VMLY&R

Cree Flournoy, New Business Manager, Organic

Danielle Silverman, Director - Product Management, WarnerMedia

Dahlia Dandashi, Content Creator, Wieden + Kennedy

Elisabeth Castera, Marketing & PR Consultant, Babette Communications

Juliet Fong, Senior Analyst, Publicis

Kathy Marquez, Manager Digital Partnerships, Healix Global

Nhyasa Ciborowski, Associate Director of Influencer Marketing, 360i

Nicole Godreau, Brand Planner, Twitter

Nicole Simpson, Paralegal, Omnicom

Qyana Agina, Black Culture, Insights, & Strategy Lead, Pandora

Samantha Bertone, Global HR Manager, Siegel+Gale

Sasheika Tomlinson, Director Marketing Communications, Affinity Health Plan

Susan Akinyi, Account Manager, VMLY&R



