Marking A Decade of Doubling Down for Veterans, Semper Fi & America’s Fund Kicks Off $20 Million Fundraising Campaign with The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

Camp Pendleton, CA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation launched the 10th annual Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign. From now until December 31, 2021, donations made to The Fund will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10 million by The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

Each contribution during this campaign will support The Fund’s core mission of assisting combat wounded, critically ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. As part of its lifelong support, The Fund offers long-term integrative wellness programs focused on PTSD and the effects of Traumatic Brain Injuries.

“I personally believe that most of us who have served deal with some form of PTSD. And I also know it can be difficult to admit that you need help,” said Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran and Founder and CEO of PXG Bob Parsons. “Great organizations like Semper Fi & America’s Fund are here to offer the resources necessary to take back your life.”

Parsons issued the Double Down for Veterans challenge via a moving video address during his annual Marine Corps birthday tribute.

While originally focused on post 9/11 military members, in 2018 The Fund extended its services to those who served in Vietnam with the LCpl Parsons Welcome Home Fund for Vietnam Veterans. The organization’s multifaceted programming includes support for both service members and their families during the time of recovery through the transition back into civilian life and beyond. These efforts help extraordinary men and women attain and sustain their fullest level of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health to thrive in their communities.

“Although the stark realities of September 11, 2001 are now two decades behind us, the tough realities and challenges that our wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans face are ever-present,” said Karen Guenther, President & CEO, Semper Fi & America’s Fund. “Additionally, the adverse impact of recent events in Afghanistan and of the continuing COVID-19 health pandemic are a relentless reminder that those who sacrificed greatly for our country urgently need our assistance. Thanks to the longtime generosity of Bob and Renee Parsons, The Fund can continue its important work.”

Since its inception in 2003, The Fund has given $260 million in assistance to 27,000 service members. Through the continued generosity of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, the Double Down for Veterans Campaign alone has raised $145 million to date.

“When a service member or military family is in need, Semper Fi & America’s Fund is always there,” said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. “The Fund offers both immediate, emergency services and a lifetime of support for our country’s heroes.”

Once again this year, the Double Down for Veterans campaign is being supported by Parsons Extreme Golf (PXG). A research and development company, PXG was founded in 2014 by Bob Parsons out of a desire to make the world’s best golf equipment and apparel.

Donations to the Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign can be made online from now until December 31, 2021, by visiting www.TheFund.org/Match, or via check, equities, donor-advised funds, or other donation methods. Keep up to date on the campaign's progress and learn more about those benefiting from the work of The Fund via its social media channels @semperfifund.

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund:

Semper Fi & America’s Fund was started by and is led by military spouses who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to early wounded and injured service members from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Fund’s model of lifelong relationships between service members and our team is unique among veteran service organizations. The Fund is run today by those same military spouses, and now includes a patriotic staff of veterans, community members, and volunteers. Learn more at: https://thefund.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country’s most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation’s giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.