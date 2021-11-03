Surna Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Boulder, Colorado, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, announced that it will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 beginning at 2:15 p.m. Mountain Time.



We will be hosting an investor conference call to discuss our third quarter 2021 financial results and to provide updates on our recent business developments and progress on our strategic growth plan.

To access the investor call :

Dial: 1-973-528-0008

Access Code: 408712

Interested parties, with contact information supplied, may submit questions to the Company prior to the call to investor@surna.com. These questions, along with all live questions, will be answered in the time available. For those unable to participate in the investor conference call at that time, a replay will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://surna.com/investor-relations/ beginning on November 11, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (and will remain available until November 30, 2021).

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.