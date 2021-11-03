New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Packaging Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179172/?utm_source=GNW



The Healthcare Packaging Market Report 2021-2031: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Changing Demographics and Lifestyles



The most evident changing demographic is the ageing population and its implications for healthcare. When compared to younger people, older adults have different and more acute medical concerns; they are usually more difficult, more expensive, and require longer and more intensive therapies. Seniors, on average, spend 2.5 times as much per capita on healthcare as younger people and consume almost 30% of all prescription medications, according to estimates. The majority of money spent on an individual’s health appears to be spent in the last six to eight weeks of life, frequently in an attempt to prolong the life of a terminally ill person. This tendency runs counter to the federal government’s objective to reduce Medicare and other hospital costs. It’s not surprising that seniors now spend more than twice as much on health care as they did before Medicare.



One of the Most Pervasive Trends in Medical and Surgical Equipment Supply Is the Growth of Disposable Kits



The rise of disposable kits is one of the most ubiquitous trends in medical and surgical equipment supply. These goods are becoming increasingly customised in medical, diagnostic, and surgical procedures, as well as for individual health professionals who demand a pre-packaged, sterilised plastic container containing their own unique selection of equipment, gadgets, and related peripherals. These goods are representative of the overall trend in medical and surgical products toward disposables. This trend is backed up by hospital executives and medical purchasing groups. Hospital efficiencies and labour costs are improved by using pre-prepared kits, trays, and packs. Suppliers are willing and able to ship quickly to hospital central supply locations and maintain sufficient stocks in their own warehouses to avoid hospital shortages, so inventories are kept to a minimum.



What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?

• How is the healthcare packaging market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the healthcare packaging market?

• How will each healthcare packaging submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2031?

• How will the market shares for each healthcare packaging submarket develop from 2021 to 2031?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2031?

• Will leading healthcare packaging markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2031 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the healthcare packaging projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2031?

• What are the implication of healthcare packaging projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the healthcare packaging market?

• Where is the healthcare packaging market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?



You need to discover how this will impact the healthcare packaging market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 511-page report provides 355 tables and 345 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth

• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors



This report tells you TODAY how the healthcare packaging market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising healthcare packaging prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Healthcare Packaging Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-User

• Pharmaceuticals

• Medical Devices



Global Healthcare Packaging Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Drug Delivery Mode

• Oral & Injectable

• Dermal/Topical

• Inhalable



Global Healthcare Packaging Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Material

• Plastics and Polymers

• Paper and Paperboard

• Glass

• Metal

• Composites



Global Healthcare Packaging Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Product Type

• Plastic Bottles

• Blister Packs

• Caps & Closures

• Pouches

• Prefilled Syringes

• Trays

• Parenteral Vials & Ampoules

• Prefillable Inhalers

• Medication Tubes

• Clamshell Packs

• Other Product Type



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• U.S. Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Germany Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• China Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• LAMEA Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Brazil Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (bd)

• Nipro Company

• Stevanato Group

• West Pharmaceutical Services

• Gerresheimer AG

• Amcor Plc

• Mondi PLC

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Sonoco Products Company

• WestRock Company

• Ardagh Group SA Company

• Corning Inc. Technology Company

• O-I Glass, Inc Company

• Schott AG Manufacturing Company

• Groninger& Co. GmbH



Overall world revenue for Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx billion in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 511-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for end-user, product type, material, Drug Delivery Mode each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Healthcare Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179172/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________