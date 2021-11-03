Jeremie Fontaine Honoured as North America’s Top Lister by EXIT Realty Corp. International

Dieppe, NB, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeremie Fontaine, a sales representative with EXIT Realty Associates in Dieppe, received the Top Lister Award during EXIT Realty Corp. International’s annual awards event recently broadcast across the US and Canada. He was also honoured with the Titanium Award in recognition of closing more than 150 real estate transaction sides. Awards were tabulated for the production period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

“Jeremie started his real estate career with EXIT Realty in the spring of 2018 and what he has accomplished in such a short period of time is nothing less than outstanding,” said Joyce Paron, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Canadian Division. “He is a shining example of the opportunity for younger people to consider a career in the real estate industry. Jeremie brings tremendous service to all that he does and it's no surprise his star is rising so quickly.”

Founded in Canada in 1996, EXIT Realty Corp. International is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021.

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

