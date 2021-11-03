Moore Kuehn Encourages MNTV, BCML, MDP and AZPN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV)



Momentive has agreed to merge with Zendesk. Under the proposed transaction, Momentive stockholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk per stock.

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML)



BayCom has agreed to merge with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp (“PEB”). Under the proposed transaction, PEB shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom per share.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding IAC’s acquisition of Meredith. Upon completion of the merger, Meredith shareholders will receive $42.18 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Meredith’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)



Aspen Technology has agreed to merge with Emerson Electric. Upon completion of the merger, Aspen shareholders will receive $87.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, per share of Aspen Technology owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

