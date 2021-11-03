OTC: DRCR, Swifty Global (Dear Cashmere Holding Company), Announces the Introduction of the Swifty Wallet and its Integrated NFT Strategy

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR), known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating groundbreaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed two disruptive mobile applications (apps) for sports predictions and a digital wallet which encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Transactions. Patent applications have already been submitted and the mobile apps will be launched during the fourth quarter of 2021, following the imminent approval of Swifty Global’s gambling license.



With its dedicated in-house development team, Swifty has developed and is preparing to launch its intuitive digital wallet. Arguably the most intuitive and advanced digital wallet in the world, it consolidates mainstream existing digital crypto wallets, allowing a user to have a single wallet that draws all the balances from their network i.e., Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and Tron to name a few. The Swifty wallet will be available on the IOS Platform from the Apple Store and on the Android Platform, from the Google Play Store.

The Swifty wallet forms an integral part of the long-term Swifty ecosystem, as it will eventually provide the payment solution for all Swifty apps, with the ability to conduct payments, transfers or swapping of currencies all from within the Swifty wallet. Users will be able to instantly move money globally and pay for everyday items from their crypto wallet via a mainstream card provider. Initially, the Swifty wallet will provide the payment platform for Swifty Predictions, a global innovative sports betting app which will be launched as soon as the relevant gambling licenses are issued.

The Swifty wallet also paves the way for Swifty’s aggressive future NFT strategy, with the company planning to offer sports player cards in the form of an NFT. Through this, player cards can be earned as loyalty rewards from the Swifty Predictions app or through standard purchases or they could be traded via the wallet. In addition, Swifty is currently working on a significant deal to secure a library of exclusive music from some of the most famous artists in history following which it will turn the album into NFTs, where buyers can own the rights to a song and artists will be paid in almost real-time, when the songs are played through mainstream music distribution. This music NFT project is in its infancy and the NFT space is very young, however, Swifty believes it has the opportunity to be a major player in this space. The company is hopeful that it can structure the music deal which will allow it to add several hundred million dollars’ worth of assets to its balance sheet whilst creating an additional revenue stream.

The first phase of the Swifty wallet will be launched this quarter once final testing is concluded. The wallet will be downloadable free of charge from the relevant Apple or Google Play Stores and it will offer a simple, intuitive integration of a user’s existing wallets into their Swifty wallet. Swifty’s proprietary smart technology, which is built into the app, automatically identifies coins that are already purchased and sitting in the existing wallets and automatically imports them into the app. Networks are easily pre-configured, allowing users to enable and disable them at the touch of a button. Swifty has confirmed that as it prepares to launch the wallet, it will release a video detailing its revolutionary features and capability.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, commented: “While the Crypto market appears to be developed and run by tech ‘gurus’, it should therefore be highly technologically advanced, but it is in fact still in its infancy. Whilst there are already many great products in the market and many being launched, most are still difficult to use, clumsy and glitchy. The Crypto market needs to be far more intuitive in this modern world if it’s ever truly going to enable easy adoption from everyday users, which in turn, will rapidly increase its growth trajectory. The NFT market is even further behind Crypto, with millions of people excited by NFT prospects, but still not actually sure how to buy NFTs or what to do with them once they own them. There is also limited after market or everyday use opportunities. It’s for these and more reasons, that I feel that Swifty Globally is technologically perfectly positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and become a major player in this sector, which will inevitably play a major part in all of our futures.”

