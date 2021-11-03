New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport Information Systems Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179169/?utm_source=GNW



Airport Information Systems Market



Market Drivers

• Augmented Reality in Aerospace Industries

• Rising IT Spending on Airports

• Growing Use of Self-Service Technologies at Airports



Market Restraint

• Shortage of Skilled Workforce is Expected to Hinder the Market Growth

• Declined Air Travel due to COVID



Market Opportunities

• Rising Passenger Volume and Cargo Movements

• Increasing Number of Airports Globally



Airport Information Systems Market by Operation, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million)

• Airside

• Terminal Side



Airport Information Systems Market by End-Use, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million)

• Passenger

• Non-Passenger



Airport Information Systems Market by Application, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million)

• Finance & Operation

• Maintenance

• Ground Handling

• Security



Airport Information Systems Market by System, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million)

• Airport Operation Control

• Departure Control



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:

• North America Airport Information Systems Market

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe Airport Information Systems Market

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific Airport Information Systems Market

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America Airport Information Systems Market

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa Airport Information Systems Market

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Airport Information Systems Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Key companies operating in Airport Information Systems industry are given below:

• Amadeus IT Group Sa

• Damarel Systems International Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Ikusi

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

• Inform GmbH

• Lockheed Martin

• NEC Corporation

• Northrop Grumman

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Sita

• Thales Group

• Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

