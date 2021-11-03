New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179168/?utm_source=GNW



Government Laws Governing Public Safety And Product Quality Are Strict



The market for NDT and inspection equipment and services is growing due to the increasing complexity of machinery, the growing demand for precise product usage specifications, the ongoing strict implementation of government regulations to ensure worker safety, and the rising stringent quality control requirements. Evidence of infrastructure failures such as nuclear reactor leaks, pipeline explosions, and refinery explosions has caused governments around the world to enact strict safety legislation, driving increased demand for nondestructive testing (NDT) and equipment and service inspection.



Demand For Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection Services In The Power Generation Industry Is Increasing



NDT and inspection are incredibly useful techniques for evaluating and diagnosing product flaws in a timely manner. It is a critical quality control tool in the production process since it allows for the early detection of surface and subsurface faults in both finished and work-in-progress (WIP) goods. Factory buildings, platforms, bridges, railway lines, piping systems, and industrial machinery are examples of industrial assets and public infrastructures where NDT is utilised to detect flaws and structural integrity. Government regulations governing public safety and product quality, as well as ongoing advancements in electronics, automation, and robots, are driving the market’s growth.



Global Non-Destructive Testing Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Flaw Type

• Surface Cracks & Flaws

• Internal Flaws & Discontinuities

• Lack of Bond or Lack of Fusion

• Non-Metallic Inclusions (Slag, Porosity)

• Material Quality

• Laminations & Thickness Measurement



Global Non-Destructive Testing Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Material

• Ferrous Forgings & Stampings

• Ferrous Raw Materials & Rolled Products

• Ferrous Tube & Pipe

• Iron & Steel Castings

• Non-Ferrous Components & Materials



Global Non-Destructive Testing Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Technique

• Ultrasonic Testing

• Visual Testing

• Radiographic Testing

• Liquid Penetrant Testing

• Eddy-Current Testing

• Magnetic Particle Testing



Global Non-Destructive Testing Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

• Automotive & Railway Industry

• Aerospace Industry

• Petrochemical & Gas Industries

• Pipe & Tube Manufacturing Industry

• Shipbuilding Industry

• Non-Ferrous Components & Materials



Global Non-Destructive Testing Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-Use

• Designing

• Manufacturing Quality

• In-service Inspection

• Plant Life Extension

• Other End-Use



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Non-Destructive Testing Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Fujifilm Holding Corporation

• Ashtead Technology, Inc.

• GE Measurement

• Intertek Group PLC

• MISTRAS Group

• Olympus Corporation

• SGS SA

• Nikon Corporation

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Zeiss Technology

• Eddyfi Technology

• FPrimeC Solutions Inc.

• Magnaflux Corporation

• Sonatest Ltd.

• T.D. Williamson, Inc.

• Zetec Inc.

• Fischer Technology Inc.

• Anritsu Corporation

• Nagoya Electric Works CO. LTD

• Acuren



Overall world revenue for Non-Destructive Testing Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



