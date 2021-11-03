The Americas data center colocation market by investment is expected to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05587792/?utm_source=GNW

78 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.67% during 2021-2026



The Americas is the largest market in terms of data center operations, and it is continuing to grow because of the high consumption of data by end-users. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with most of the region’s workforce shifting to remote working. The demand for colocation services led to substantial utilization of existing facilities space and drove service providers’ revenues in 2020. The adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly across the region, boosting the colocation demand. The data center colocation market in the Americas witnessed investments from several providers such as Aligned, American Tower, Archer Datacenters, and more.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Americas data center colocation market during the forecast period:



• Growing hyperscale colocation developments

• Increasing adoption of Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments

• Rising Acceptance of Innovative Data Center Technologies

• Growing Rack Power Density



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Over 24 hyperscale colocation projects were identified from colocation providers building mega facilities with more than 15 MW of IT load.

• NTT Global Data Centers Sacramento data center has procured high intelligent operation control to monitor its power infrastructure in the facility.



AMERICAS DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:



• Colocation Services

• Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

• Tier Standard

• Geography



MARKET SEGMENTS & SHARES



• Colocation services in data centers are offered through retail and wholesale colocation. The Americas colocation services market by retail colocation is expected to reach around USD 15 billion by 2026.

• The R&D activities surrounding hydrogen fuel cell generators might lower the adoption of diesel generators along with the installation of co-generation plants in data centers by 2025



Market Segmentation by Colocation Services

• Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers

o Condensers & Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Techniques

o Air-Based Cooling Technique

o Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS Solutions



Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is among the top locations in terms of colocation market growth. Some of the major contributors of market growth in North America are Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers), QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Digital Realty invested in around 10 data center projects across the US and Canada and around seven data centers across Brazil, Chile, and Mexico via Ascenty.

• Vantage Data Centers invested in developing around four colocation facilities in 2020 at locations such as Santa Clara, Phoenix, Ashburn, and Montreal. Hypertec invested in the development of about three data centers in 2020.



Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers



• Compass Datacenters

• COPT Data Center Solutions

• CoreSite Realty

• CyrusOne

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• NTT Global Data Centers

• QTS Realty Trust

• Switch

• Vantage Data Centers



Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers



• 365 Data Centers (Stonecourt Capital)

• Aligned

• American Tower

• Archer Datacenters

• Cologix

• Cyxtera Technologies

• DataBank

• DC BLOX

• DRFortress

• EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

• EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

• eStruxture Data Centers

• Fibre Centre

• Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

• Flexential

• GIGA Data Centers

• H5 Data Centers

• HostDime

• Iron Mountain

• KDC Real Estate Development & Investments

• Millicom (TIGO)

• Novva Data Centers

• ODATA

• Prime Data Centers

• Purecolo

• Quantico Data Center

• Sabey Data Centers

• Scala Data Centers

• Serverfarm

• Servpac

• STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

• Stream Data Centers

• T5 Data Centers

• TierPoint

• Urbacon Data Centre Solutions (UDCS)

• US Signal



New Entrants in Americas Data Center Colocation Market



• Cirrus Data Services

• CloudHQ

• EdgeMicro

• EdgeX Data Centers

• Element Critical

• PointOne

• Quantum Loophole

• Yondr



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Americas data center colocation market?

2. What are the latest market trends in the Americas data center colocation market?

3. What are the latest investment opportunities in the Americas data center colocation market?

4. Who are the key players in the Americas data center colocation market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the data center colocation services in the Americas?

