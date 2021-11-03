Proactive news headlines including Golden Rim Resources, Buru Energy, Vango Mining and Meteoric Resources

Sydney, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has moved to increase its understanding of the mineralisation at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea, with an extensive infill auger drilling program followed by a round of reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) is making encouraging progress at the Rafael 1 exploration well onshore Canning Basin in northwest Western Australia. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has hit multiple, broad gold intersections from the fourth of 11 open pits at the flagship Marymia Gold Project in WA’s Mid-West. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) is raising up to A$2.72 million to complete a scoping study at the Juruena Gold Project in Brazil and for preliminary mining studies for open pit and underground mining at Butchers Creek, part of the Palm Springs Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has boosted gold resources in the region surrounding its Boorara Project near Kalgoorlie at the heart of the WA Goldfields with an updated mineral resource estimate for the recently acquired Cannon Gold Project. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has strengthened its operational capacity in Argentina with the appointment of Gautam Parimoo as chief operating officer (COO). Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has received additional high-grade assays in follow-up sampling from July reverse circulation drilling at its 100%-owned Mt Dimer Project in Western Australia. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Ltd (ASX:LMG) intends to expand its proposed Victorian demonstration plant in a bid to meet rising global demand for magnesium products. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) is raising $7.2 million to accelerate activities at its zinc-lead Kroussou Project in the Ngounié Province of western Gabon. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9)’s NC Protect Data Connector is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has cleared a regulatory obstacle by receiving Investigational New Drug (IND) application approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a phase 3 clinical trial investigating its proprietary drug Zilosul ® – formulated from Pentosan Polysulphate Sodium (PPS) – for the treatment of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis. Click here

– formulated from Pentosan Polysulphate Sodium (PPS) – for the treatment of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis. Click here Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI)’s new results from exploration drilling at its Bankan Gold Project in Guinea have extended the high-grade gold zone 50 metres below the US$1,800 per ounce optimised mineral resource pit shell. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has delivered high-grade gold results and identified new gold zones during resource definition and exploration drilling at Cable and Mission prospects north of the company’s Darlot mining operation in Western Australia. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) has opened new pathways to develop pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol capsules and tablets with its proprietary Enhanced Distillate Capture and Dissolution Matric (EDCDM) technology. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd’s subsidiary The Sandbox has raised US$93 million in its Series B round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, the fund’s first investment into crypto assets. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) delivered a strong September quarter and is well funded with A$17.2 million in cash as it accelerates exploration at its Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com