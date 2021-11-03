Jay Leno’s Garage Products are the Official Car Care Products of the Audrain

Newport, Rhode Island, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Audrain group is proud to announce that Jay Leno’s Garage Products is their official car care product partner.

It only makes sense that an automotive group so dedicated to the meticulous care and cleanliness of such a wide array of vehicles would pick none other than Jay Leno’s Garage Products as their official car care line. The line of premium products spans all possible needs for the car enthusiast, from exterior care like washing, waxing, and protecting the vehicle’s body, to different products designed for a wide variety of finishes and fabrics for interior use -- Jay Leno’s Garage seemed like the natural fit for Audrain.

There is a proud and long-term friendship backing up this partnership – Donald Osborne, CEO of the Audrain group and Jay Leno have spent much time together, from starring in Mansions & Motorcars on the Audrain Museum Network YouTube Channel, to YouTube Channel, to 6 seasons of Jay Leno’s Garage on CNBC, to joining one another on stage at the annual Audrain Automobile Museum’s Annual Gala.

The Audrain group looks forward to the continuation of an exciting friendship with Jay Leno’s Garage Products. The spectacular upkeep of the Audrain Collection of vehicles is kept in such clean, pristine condition, thanks to Jay Leno’s Garage, and its stellar line of Premium Car Care Products.

