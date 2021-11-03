The global wood coating market was valued at USD 9,665.04 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12,974.56 million by 2026

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wood Coating Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179143/?utm_source=GNW

56 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the wood coating market during the forecast period:



• Impact of thriving construction industry

• Growing middle-class population

• Rapid Urbanization



WOOD COATING MARKET OVERVIEW



The demand for wood coating solutions is increasing at a rapid rate in every region. The rising living standards, growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and substantial investment by the government contribute to the accelerated growth of the construction industry. This is positively impacting the demand for cabinets, sidings, flooring, beds, cupboards, tables, and other furniture, thus impacting the growth of wood coating. Major changes are happening in the global coating industry. The continuous adoption of coating technologies to offer better products every time is one such changing trend in the global industry.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• APAC is the leading market for wood coating and accounted for 56.56% of the market in 2020.

• Solvent-borne formulation holds the largest share in the wood coating market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period.

• UV cured formulation holds 8.05% of the share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% between 2020 and 2026.



WOOD COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Formulation

• Coating Type

• End-use

• Geography



WOOD COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTS



• Solvent-borne coatings are less prone to environmental conditions such as humidity and high temperatures. Thus, they are preferred more for applications in humid environments that don’t allow water-borne coatings to cure correctly.

• The global stain and varnish wood coating market are expected to reach USD 7,706.47 million by 2026 growing with a CAGR of 5.36%. Varnishes give very good UV protection, while wood stain finish changes or improves the wood color and the visibility of the grains.



Segmentation By Formulation

• Solvent-Borne

• Water-Borne

• High Solid

• Powder-Borne

• UV Cured



Segmentation by Coating Type

• Stain & Varnishes

• Shellacs

• Wood Preservatives

• Water Repellants

• Others



Segmentation by End-use

• Flat Stock Wood

o Furniture and Cabinetry

o Paneling & Doors

o Siding

o Flooring & Others



• Wood Finishes

o Furniture

o Cabinetry

o Flooring

o Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• China and Japan are the largest markets for wood coating in the APAC region. India continues to be an evolving market and has been on the priority list of most international and local investors due to favorable government regulations and the presence of a strong manufacturing hub.

• The global coatings market in North America is expected to witness profitable growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing construction of residential and non-residential buildings such as hotels, offices, hospitals, malls, and renovation activities.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Italy

o Turkey

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The key vendors in the global wood coatings market are AkzoNobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG, Sherwin Williams, and RPM.

• The parameters on which vendors compete in the wood protection coatings market are product portfolio, product quality, geographical presence, brand image, cost differentiation, and others.



Key Vendors



• AkzoNobel N.V

• Axalta Coating Systems

• PPG Industries

• Sherwin Williams

• RPM International Inc



Other Prominent Vendors



• Arkema SA

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Angus Chemical Company

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Michelman Inc

• Cabot Corporation

• Albermare Corporation

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Solvay Chemicals

• Kemira

• Lanxess

• Croda International Plc

• Huntsman International

• Univar Solution Inc



