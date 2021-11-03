Trends in IT Ops 2021 Survey: Shift to remote working and automation are key topics

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tribe29 , the company behind the Checkmk IT monitoring solution, presents the 'Trends in IT Ops 2021 Survey' results. In this survey, more than 160 IT professionals from organizations worldwide have provided their input on the latest trends in IT monitoring.



The survey reveals that cloud technologies are now firmly entrenched, with 79% expecting that monitoring cloud assets will become more or much more important in the future. However, physical infrastructure remains a critical part of an overall technology strategy, with 43% of respondents believing that monitoring physical infrastructure will become more or much more important. 45% responded that monitoring physical infrastructure will stay at the same level of importance.

Cloud computing is one of many technologies IT and infrastructure teams now need to monitor. The survey also revealed that containers continue to be a growth area, with 49% of respondents finding that containers and container management technologies have been relevant or very relevant to them in the past year. In addition, 73% of participants point out that monitoring containers will be more or much more important in the future.

“Our survey highlights the reality of hybrid IT, a predictably strong growth in cloud and container technologies coupled with the continued relevance of on-premises systems to deliver critical business applications,” says Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29. “IT monitoring tools need to provide a cohesive view into an increasingly heterogeneous technology stack.”

