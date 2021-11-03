Asset Growth, Reforestation Among Highlights of FirstBank’s Third Quarter 2021

Lakewood, Colo., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced its 2021 third quarter summary on the company’s holdings and activities. The bank recorded double-digit percentage increases in assets, deposits, and income over totals from the same period last year.

FirstBank’s assets at the end of September totaled $27.4 billion, up 16.3 percent from the same period in 2020, and total deposits were $25.1 billion, exceeding last year’s third quarter deposits by an even 20 percent. Net income grew by 29.6 percent year-over-year, to $222.5 million, while net loans grew 4.4 percent year-over-year to $13.5 billion.

Along with these measures of growth, FirstBank announced the results of its Bloom campaign. In partnership with reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted, the bank planted trees for every FirstBank Bloom Package opened between June 1 and Aug. 31, resulting in over 50,000 trees planted across Colorado, California, and Arizona.

Notably, FirstBank was recognized for its efforts to support the Paycheck Protection Program. FirstBank issued more than 18,000 loans in Colorado, the most of any lender in the state, to help small businesses avoid layoffs related to the pandemic. For that decisive action, which saved thousands of jobs, FirstBank received a special honor in August of this year by Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

“Banking for good isn’t just a slogan for us, it’s a sincere motivation,” said FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter. “We’ve been pleased to help our community navigate the turbulence of the pandemic and look forward to coming out the other side stronger than before. It was an honor to be recognized by the Governor alongside other businesses who are helping our community navigate the challenges of today.”

