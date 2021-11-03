InSite Property Group Acquires The Storage Center in Salt Lake City MSA

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its growth across the Western U.S. region, InSite Property Group announces the acquisition of The Storage Center in the Salt Lake City suburb of Murray, Utah.

InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions Nathan McElmurry notes, "The Storage Center — now SecureSpace Murray — has excellent presence directly on Interstate 15 at the center of an area booming with residential growth. We are bullish on the long-term prospects for the market and this store is a great foothold for building a presence in the Salt Lake City metro."

Located at 4317 Commerce Drive, the five-acre property offers 100,450 NRSF of drive-up and interior units and 31 rentable parking spaces. It is currently 99% occupied and has averaged 94%+ occupancy over the last 12 months.

The 100% single-story property is located directly on Salt Lake City's busiest highway, Interstate 15, with 237,000+ vehicles passing by daily. The store is in a dense location surrounded by 2,200 Class A apartment units within half a mile and 145,000+ residents in three miles. The facility will be operated by InSite's wholly owned management firm and rebranded as SecureSpace Murray.

The property will undergo an extensive renovation to bring it in line with SecureSpace's modern aesthetic. Enhancements will include a newly constructed leasing office, prominent signage along the freeway, expansive facade enhancements, new paint throughout and free WiFi. As with all SecureSpace properties, a contactless rental process will be implemented immediately.

SecureSpace Murray is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Torrance, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has 50 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Torrance, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs — please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

