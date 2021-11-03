Parcel Pending by Quadient Showcases Innovative Line of Contactless Smart Locker Solutions at OPTECH 2021 Conference & Expo

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient, North America’s leading provider of smart locker solutions for multifamily properties, will showcase its innovative line of contactless, automated lockers at booth #620 at National Multifamily Housing Council’s 2021 OPTECH Conference & EXPO taking place November 8-10 in National Harbor, Md.



Package management issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting surge in online shopping. In fact, online sales (as a share of total sales) are expected to increase by 25 percent over the next five years. This is where Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart locker solutions come into play.

Parcel Pending by Quadient’s customizable indoor, outdoor and refrigerated electronic lockers are designed to help properties of all sizes (even those with less than 100 units) provide a safe, secure and contactless way for residents to retrieve their packages, online orders, food and other deliveries at their convenience and without having to come into contact with anyone.

Whether residents are working from home, commuting or on-the-go throughout the day, Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart lockers make packages available when needed based on each resident’s schedule. This helps property owners and managers differentiate their properties and reduce operational costs by saving valuable staff time, increasing responsiveness to residents and providing an elevated resident experience.

“With deep-roots in the multifamily industry, Parcel Pending by Quadient understands that great service is essential to attract and retain quality residents. Our goal has always been to alleviate the stress of package management for property owners and managers by assuming all customer service responsibilities for package delivery, notification and retrieval,” stated Gerry Casey, Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations at Parcel Pending by Quadient.

“By utilizing our locker solutions, property managers no longer need to accept, sort and distribute packages to recipients. This saves them up to 24 hours of valuable staff time each week and drives resident renewals by an average of 40 percent,” continued Casey. “Our locker solutions really do help get property managers out of the business of package management and back to their real jobs of caring for residents.”

The way Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart locker system works is simple. Couriers deliver packages directly into the lockers using their unique access code. Recipients are then notified via text/email that their packages have arrived and they can scan the barcode provided in their email/text to automatically open the locker door. Residents may also use the Parcel Pending by Quadient app to retrieve packages contact-free and manage their accounts. Recipients can quickly and easily retrieve their package(s) at their convenience and without having to come into contact with anyone.

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge. To learn more, visit parcelpending.com .

