Sorrento Receives Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) Approval for COVISTIX™ (COVID-19 Virus Antigen Detection Test) for Brazil

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced receipt of approval from the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) for COVISTIX in Brazil.

COVISTIX manufacturing approval (for good manufacturing practices) from ANVISA was published in the Brazilian government official journal on October 18th under registration CNPJ 17700763/0001-48, resolution #3951.

COVISTIX marketing authorization from ANVISA was published in the Brazilian government official journal on November 3rd under the same registration, with reference # 25351.041767/2021-72 / 80961800001.

The registration will be held for Sorrento by FUTURA Ltd, a highly respected local partner for hospitals and direct point of care distribution of prescription drugs and health products, while SYNOVA Ltd will distribute the test among their client network of diagnostic laboratories.

COVISTIX is a rapid (approximately 15-minute) diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal samples of patients. With close to 21M COVID-19 cases and over 500,000 attributable deaths to date, Brazil has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government is actively looking to expand their testing capabilities. With close to 20,000 new cases per day despite active vaccination programs, the need to test remains high and represents a cornerstone of the strategy to curb the spread of disease and new variants of concern.

With today’s approval, Sorrento will be able to offer a high quality and affordable diagnostic solution for Brazil. In addition, recent data made available by an independent third party favorably compared COVISTIX to a leading ex-USA rapid diagnostic test, confirming the superior sensitivity of COVISTIX in a field study. The full study results can be accessed using the following link: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.10.21263410v1

This approval is expected to allow immediate commercial deployment in Brazil and in multiple Latin American countries with close ties to the Brazilian market.

“We are very grateful to ANVISA for working with us closely on this approval for our COVISTIX diagnostic product in Brazil,” stated Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento. “We look forward to working even more closely with the government to help deploy our test at large scale. We have been building our manufacturing capacity in anticipation of EUA clearances in multiple countries in need of highly sensitive, and simple COVID-19 rapid antigen testing.”

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including Abivertinib, COVIGUARD™, COVI-AMG™, COVISHIELD™, COVI-MSC™ and COVIDROPS™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK™, COVISTIX™ and COVITRACE™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a Phase 1B trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. SEMDEXA is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com.

