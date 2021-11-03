The RO membrane market was valued at USD 10.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.91 billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179141/?utm_source=GNW

64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.91 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.06%.



The increasing need for treated water and efficient elimination of pathogens from wastewater treatment plants is boosting the demand for the RO membrane and components market. Stringent government regulations have led to the use of RO membrane technology. The bargaining power of buyers is high as customers are always looking for system suppliers who can offer complete solutions for diverse water requirements. In addition, customers prefer vendors who deliver value-added services. This, in turn, has motivated companies in the industry to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of products and service offerings.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the RO membrane and component market:



• Increasing population and rapid urbanization

• Growing demand for water & wastewater treatment in developing countries

• Increasing desalination plants

• Stringent wastewater treatment regulations

• Growing water scarcity



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• There are various challenges in wastewater management in developing countries, which can be overcome by appropriate planning and policy implementation. This provides great opportunities to the RO membrane industry.

• In desalination applications, the demand for RO membrane systems is expected to witness an exponential growth rate. The GCC region holds the largest desalination market globally, generating about 4 million cubic meters of water each day.



RO MEMBRANE AND COMPONENT MARKET SEGMENTS



The RO membrane and the component market has the following segments



• Membrane Type

• Components

• End-User

• Geography



Market Segmentation by Membrane Type

• Thin-Film Composite Membranes

• Cellulose-Based Membranes



Market Segmentation by Components

• Pre-Treatment Cartridges

• RO Membrane Modules

• Pressure Vessel/Housing

• Pumps

• Others



Market Segmentation by End-User

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Industrial Processing



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Middle East & Africa: With the rising demand for clean water and low desalination costs, the demand to replace older amenities with energy-efficient processes is also increasing. This is contributing to the demand for membrane technology in the region.

• North America: Increasing environmental concerns towards managing wastewater on account of growing water pollution would boost the adoption of RO membranes in the region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The key global RO membrane and component market vendors are DuPont, Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Separation Solutions, Toray Industries, and SUEZ.

• Customers are looking for vendors who deliver value-added services. This has motivated companies in the market to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of products and service offerings.



Key Vendors

• DuPont

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Koch Separation Solutions

• Toray Industries

• SUEZ



Other Prominent Vendors

• LG Chem

• LANXESS

• Toyobo

• Theway Membranes

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Membranium

• MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

• Permionics

• Pall Corporation

• Alfa Laval

• Applied Membranes

• AXEON Water Technologies

• Hunan Keensen Technology

• Osmotech Membranes

• Vontron Membrane Technology

• Watts

• Ion Exchange

• Membracon

• Parker Hannifin

• Merck



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the global RO membrane market?

2. Who are the key players in the global reverse osmosis membranes and components industry?

3. What is the COVID-19 impact on the RO membranes and components industry?

4. What are the factors driving the RO membrane and components market?

5. Which region held the highest share in the RO membrane & components market?

