Invalda INVL analyses strategic options for the companies of the Inservis Group

Invalda INVL is analysing strategic options in relation to Inservis Group companies seeking to develop its facilities management business. Invalda INVL advises that there are no assurances or guarantees that the assessment of strategic options will result in any particular decision with respect to Inservis or the completion of any related transaction.

"We are active in the asset management and investment business, and we also seek to grow and develop other companies we manage by realising their potential and creating value," said Darius Šulnis, President of Invalda INVL.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL

E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com