Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market size worth $ 7,937.22 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.79% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market ” By Type (Reach Truck, Turret Truck), By Application (Warehouses, Distribution Channels, Factories), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market size was valued at USD 5,557.08 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7,937.22 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market "

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market Overview

The Global Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for VNA Truck from the warehouse and logistics industry. These industries along with construction, manufacturing, and mining industries serve as major consumers for the Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) market. The emergence of E-commerce has further fuelled the growth VNA Truck market as it has boosted the warehouse industry. The need for fast, safe, and efficient material handling and the ability to work in very narrow aisles make the VNA truck market witness high growth in the coming years.

Very narrow-aisle (VNA) warehouses that possess tight rows of tall columns and high storage density utilize lower space and provide a greater profit ratio are increasingly preferred and considered under the strategies of diverse industries. Companies across the globe are aiming to increase their profit margins through cutting labor costs and automating the entire warehousing operations step by step as the current technology becomes more accommodating.

The supply chain industry is observing a new-found growth owing to the growth of the e-commerce industry, especially in recent years. This trend is one of the major driving forces for the growth of the Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market. The e-commerce industry boomed with electronic, grocery, and retail sectors especially gaining major traction in the market.

Key Development

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. acquired 75 percent shares of Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. and renamed to Hyster-Yale Maximal Forklift (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd

Key Players

The major players in the market are Toyota Industries Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Linde Material Handling GMBH (KION GROUP), Crown Equipment Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, STILL GmbH (KION GROUP, MHE-Demag, Aisle Master, Zowell (Suzhou Pioneer Material Handling Equipment & Technology Co., LTD) and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market, By Type Reach Truck Turret Truck Others







Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market, By Application Warehouses Factories Distribution Channels Others







Very Narrow Aisle Trucks (VNA Truck) Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



