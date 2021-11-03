The global Industrial nailers and staplers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2021–2026

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179138/?utm_source=GNW

14% during the period 2021–2026.



Rapid urbanization driven by an exponentially increasig population increases urban housing requirements, speeding up the demand for industrial nailers and staplers. NiCd, NiMH, and Li-ion are some of the most common batteries widely used in cordless nailers and staplers. North America held the highest industrial nailer and stapler market share in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. North America’s industrial nailers and staplers market is expected to generate a significant incremental revenue during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global Industrial nailers and staplers during the forecast period:



• Rising Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

• Energy Efficient Motor Technology

• Increase in Construction Industry

• Usage of Industrial Nailer & Stapler Products in DIY Activities

• Advances in Li-ion Batteries Drives Cordless Nailer & Stapler Market



SNIPPETS



• Based on the product type, nailers accounted for the highest revenue generated during the forecast period.

• The rise in manual labor cost and increase in home improvement activities, and DIY(doing things for themselves) culture have surged the demand for user-friendly tools.

• The construction and the automotive industries are the primary drivers of the industrial nailers and staplers market.



THE INDUSTRIAL NAILERS AND STAPLERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Product Type

• By Operation

• End-users

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The market for industrial staplers is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for staplers in the packaging industry will drive the global stapler market.

• The industrial stapler segment accounted for a significant market share in terms of revenue and is expected to witness high absolute growth in terms of revenue by the end of 2026.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Nailers

• Staplers



Market Segmentation by Operation

• Pneumatic

• Electric

• Gas-Powered



Market Segmentation by End Users

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Wood Working

• Packaging

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• The rise in the economic, industrial sector growth and demand for tools have contributed to the industrial nailer and stapler market growth.

• North America is the most significant industrial nailer and stapler market

• The major markets for industrial nailers and staplers include the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• The Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The global industrial nailers and staplers market is highly fragmented, with small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a significant market share. Prominent players with a dominant presence in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Illinois Tool Woorks, Max, and Koki Holdings.



Prominent Vendors

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Illinois Tool Works

• Max

• Koki Holdings



Other Prominent Vendors

• Aerosmith Fasteners

• EVERWIN

• GREX POWER TOOLS

• Hilti

• JAACO

• BeA

• BECK

• Basso

• Makita

• Panrex

• Rongpeng Air Tools

• NANSHAN

• Apach

• Meite

• Emerson

• Kyocera

• Unicatch

• Tacwise

• Dorking S.A.

• Kaymo



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the industrial nailers and staplers market?

2. What is the industrial nailers and staplers market growth?

3. What are the factors driving the industrial nailers and staplers market?

4. Who are the key players in the industrial nailers and staplers market?

5. Which segment accounted for the largest industrial nailers and staplers market share?

