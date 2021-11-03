Inspection Machines Market Size ($1,172.99Mn by 2028) Lead by Vision Inspection Systems (5.3% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspection Machine Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on Inspection Machines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Vision Inspection, Checkweigher, Metal Detector, Software); Type (Automatic, Manual); Packaging (Ampoules, Vials, Blisters, Bottles); End User (Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Food).

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 821.66 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,172.99 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 203 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 79 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Product, Type, Packaging, End User, and Geography Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Inspection Machine Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

OMRON Corporation, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., Cognex Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology), METTLER TOLEDO, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, General Inspection LLC, BREVETTI CEA S.P.A, Körber AG., and Minebea Intec GmbH are among the key companies operating in the inspection machine market. Leading market players are adopting new product launch, expansion, diversification, and acquisition strategies, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Inspection Machines Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005392/



In 2021, North America dominated the global inspection machine market. The US is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico. The market growth in the region is attributed to the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology market, rising research and development, and increasing product recalls.

In North America, the US was the highly affected country by the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic created a panic situation across the country that impacted all other economies across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic had severely impacted the pharmaceutical and Medtech R&D in the region. Also, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies experienced unprecedented and unique challenges during the pandemic. In March 2020, the FDA temporarily postponed all domestic and foreign routine surveillance facility inspections, while mission critical inspections continuing when possible. The FDA began working on resuming prioritized domestic inspections using its COVID-19 Advisory Rating system in the week of July 20, 2020. In particular, the inspection, surveillance and compliance activities were significantly impacted. However, on March 2021, the FDA released a new report titled "Resiliency Roadmap for FDA Inspectional Oversight," which details the agency's inspectional activities during the COVID-19 pandemic and its detailed plan to move toward a consistent state of operations, as well as the FDA's priorities for this work in the future. Moreover, the well-established treatment procedures and stability in the healthcare systems helped the associated businesses gain pace. With increasing research and diagnostic testing, the importance and demand for inspection systems have increased at slower rate and is expected to increase in the forecasted period.

Technological Advancements Drive Inspection Machine Market Growth:

Technological advancements in inspection machines, with increasing investments from market players, are likely to result in several significant trends in the inspection machine market in future. The market players have adopted various strategies such as new products launch, advancements, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions to accelerate their proliferation. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in inspection systems has been a boon to manufacturers. For instance, in February 2021, Syntegon Technology installed the first fully validated visual inspection system utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in an automated inspection machine. The installation is a significant step in the company’s sustained effort to introduce AI to pharmaceutical visual inspection that will help to explore large uncharted territory in the industry.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Inspection Machines Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005392/



Similarly, in September 2021, Mettler Toledo launched a next-generation series of metal detection systems M30 R-Series GC, that deliver a fresh dimension to the food inspection market. The smart, digital inspection for small and medium-size manufacturers and co-packers, who value high performance. The company stated that the M30 R-Series, built around the leading-edge SENSE software technology, brings new intelligence and sophistication levels to the mid-market metal detection field. Also, FT System’s ROBO QCS offers a fully automated in-line inspection without causing product damage or loss. These inspection devices inspect caps and bottles before they reach the filler or capper to remove any defects, which could impact line efficiencies. Furthermore, many companies are coming up with innovative inspection systems and equipment to keep up its pace with demand. For instance, the TapTone PRO Series Pouch Inspector system finds and rejects leaking and damaged pouches at production line speeds up to 200 feet per minute. Therefore, technological advancements in inspection machines are predicted to drive the growth of the global inspection machines market in the coming years.

Inspection Machine Market: Segmental Overview:

The inspection machine market, by product, is segmented into vision inspection systems, x-ray inspection systems checkweighers, metal detectors, software, and others. The vision inspection systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and also anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% in the market during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly attributed to continuous progress in regulations mandating GMP compliance in the healthcare sector and benefits of high-tech inspection machines. However, the growing demand of refurbished instruments hampers the growth of the global inspection machine market.

The inspection machine market, by type, is bifurcated into automatic and manual. The automatic segment held a larger share of the market in 2021, and also anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 5.4% in the market during the forecast period.

The inspection machine market, by packaging, is segmented into ampoules, vials, blisters, and bottles. The ampoules segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% in the market during the forecast period.

The inspection machine market, by end-user, is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and food processing & packaging companies. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% of the market during the forecast period.

Order a Copy of Inspection Machines Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005392/

Key Questions to Request for Inspection Machines Market:

What are Inspection machines?

What are the driving factors for the Inspection machines market across the globe?

What will be the CAGR of Inspection machines market?

Which region held highest share in 2021 in the global Inspection machines market?

Who are the key players in the Inspection machines market?

Which segment among Inspection machines market provides the most opportunity for growth?













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/inspection-machine-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

