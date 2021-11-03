McAdam Railway Station donation announced

English French

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Pacific and New Brunswick Southern Railway today announced a joint $100,000 donation in support of the historic McAdam Railway Station in McAdam, New Brunswick.

Each company pledged $50,000 to the McAdam Historical Restoration Commission after a stop at the museum during a CP executive inspection trip aboard the Royal Canadian Pacific train moving on the New Brunswick Southern Railway.

Built in 1900, the McAdam Railway Station is a national and provincial historic site and designated heritage railway station. Located on the New Brunswick-Maine border, the former Canadian Pacific Railway Station was part of the former main CPR line into Atlantic Canada.



The McAdam Historical Restoration Commission is the organization behind the Station’s operations, programming and ongoing fundraising work. Board chair Elsie Carroll expressed thanks to Canadian Pacific and New Brunswick Southern Rail for their generous donation toward restoration efforts.



“This icon of Canadian History has been undergoing restoration during the past several years. We will continue to honour the past, by not only restoring and preserving the McAdam Railway Station, but by bringing its history alive and recognizing the significance of this Station to the building of our nation,” Carroll said. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend my sincere thank you and appreciation for your kindness and generosity.”



“CP’s history dates back 140 years and we are proud to support the McAdam Historical Restoration Commission and its work to preserve and tell part of that railway story in Maine and Atlantic Canada,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “The work being done to preserve CP’s rich history in McAdam and the railroad’s enduring connection in Atlantic Canada is very special.”



“New Brunswick is home to us, and it’s important that we work together to preserve and enhance all that we have to offer,” said J.D. Irving, Limited and New Brunswick Southern Rail CEO Jim Irving. “We want to recognize the hard work and perseverance of the local Council and community who have done an outstanding job in McAdam to preserve such an important piece of New Brunswick’s history.”



As intermodal transportation continues to grow, regions with robust and connected intermodal transportation networks will be in a strong competitive position and will enjoy the associated economic benefits. CP and New Brunswick Southern Railway are working together to serve the Port of Saint John and grow New Brunswick’s role as a critical logistics hub in an era of supply chain challenges.



