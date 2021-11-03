The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to reach USD 266.80 billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179129/?utm_source=GNW

80 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market during the forecast period:



• The invention of new generation API

• Increase in Demand for Generic Drugs

• High Adoption of Mergers and Acquisitions

• Impact of API Outsourcing



ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT MARKET OUTLOOK



Digitalization, big data, and artificial intelligence are accelerating the transformation of the pharmaceutical industry. The growing trend toward new high-tech therapeutics, with the emergence of novel and innovative delivery systems, the evolution of personalized medicines, will emphasize the growing demand for advanced APIs further. Innovative and Biotech APIs are fueling the demand for APIs across the globe. The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is set to have significant growth in the forecasted period. The growth of the market can be amplified by the growing geriatric and aging population globally. Manufacturers are significantly investing in Research and development and must continue spending on research and development initiatives. As the industry is getting fragmented and profit margins are thin, there is a need for constant innovation.



SNIPPETS



• Based on Molecule type, the small molecule is the largest segment with a 5.82% growth rate in 2021 and is projected to show a 6.95% growth rate in 2026.

• Current trends like an increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals and naturally derived APIs will increase the demand and growth in the market.



ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Application

• Molecule Type

• Type of manufacturers

• Type of drugs

• Synthesis Type



ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET SEGMENTS



• The increasing awareness of various APIs’ improved efficacy on targeted cancerous cells is also propelling their demand for oncology drugs. Oncology API will register a growth rate of 7.33% in 2021, and it will increase up to 8.18% in 2026.

• The rise in internet penetration enables various online platforms to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to deliver drugs such as analgesics at the doorstep of consumers. The global active pharmaceutical ingredients industry by pain management API will grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Application

• Oncology

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Anti-infectives

• Central Nervous System

• Respiratory diseases

• Diabetes

• Pain management

• Others



Market Segmentation by Molecule Type

• Small

• Large



Market Segmentation by Type of manufacturers

• Captive

• Merchant



Market Segmentation by Type of drugs

• Prescription

• Over the counter



Market Segmentation by Synthesis Type

• Synthetic

• Biotech



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The North American region is highly fragmented, and many global and regional players are present in the active pharmaceutical ingredient industry. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have increased the investments in R&D for the development of better-quality APIs since it has a direct effect on the safety and efficacy of the drug. The North American API industry is anticipated to show increasing growth in the forecasted period.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o India

o Indonesia

o Japan

o Singapore

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



VENDORS ANALYSIS



The global API market is highly concentrated and competitive. Pfizer, Cipla, Novartis AG, Mylan NV, and Sun Pharmaceuticals are prominent vendors in the industry. Over the past decade, several companies have engaged in mergers and acquisitions to establish their presence in the industry. Mergers and acquisitions offer several benefits, such as better access to procuring raw materials, distribution, and R&D, and are largely driven by consolidation. Manufacturers must always keep pace with the latest industry regulations for manufacturing APIs to avoid penalties and criminal sanctions. The demand for APIs is expected to accelerate due to the increase in the geriatric population and the increase in awareness for better healthcare.



Key Vendors



• Pfizer Inc.

• Cipla Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Mylan N.V.

• Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors



• Albemarle Corporation

• AbbVie Inc.

• Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Aurobindo Pharma limited

• Sanofi

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• BASF SE

• Lupin

• Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

• Abbott

• Biocon

• Amgen Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Viatris Inc.,

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the active pharmaceutical ingredient market?

2. What are the different applications in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market?

3. Who are the key players in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market?

4. What are the latest trends in the active pharmaceutical ingredient market?

5. What are the key driving factors in the global API market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179129/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________