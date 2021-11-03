Healixa Invited To Attend UN Climate Change Conference In Glasgow

Manhattan, New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, is pleased to announce, the company has been invited and will attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland from Nov. 2 - Nov. 12.



This is a privilege granted by the United Nations to certain organizations to collaborate with policy makers, industry, and world leaders in an effort to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. This will be the first time Healixa has formally participated as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and an official COP special guest.



Through its visit with COP, Healixa will have the opportunity to discuss and present its community sustainability technologies and provide both policymakers and practitioners with a better understanding of the Company’s ability to positively impact the environment and the people in it. Healixa’s focus at COP26 will be establishing new partnerships with policymakers and industry leaders to ensure that we are aggressively moving the needle towards fortifying water security.



Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa, stated: “We are honored to have been invited to such a momentous event and are looking forward to the contributions our technologies, such as Atmospheric Water Harvesting®, can provide towards global sustainability. We believe, Healixa is well on its way to deploying technologies that will make a major impact on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, one of which aim to provide universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.”



About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.



