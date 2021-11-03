Global Warehouse Robotics Market (2021 to 2026) - Integration of Industry 4.0 with Warehouse Robots Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Robotics Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (AMR, AGV, Articulated, Cylindrical and SCARA) Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, Packaging), Payload, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehouse robotics market size is expected to be USD 4.7 Billion in 2021 to USD 9.1 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.0%.

E-commerce: The largest segment of the warehouse robotics market, by industry

E-commerce trends are influencing the warehousing, manufacturing, and logistics industries, indicating that it is becoming increasingly important for these industries to optimize and develop automated solutions. The growing demand for quick order supply to customers in an accurate and undamaged form, increasing competition in the e-commerce industry, and rapid rise in online shopping are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the warehouse robotics market for the e-commerce industry. Warehouse automation helps to keep costs and operational complexity in check. The solutions are built for scale and can deliver higher output and more accurate order fulfillment than a manual setup at lower operating costs. Besides, they can increase customer satisfaction and improve margins by reducing the delivery time and cutting down the costs of wrong orders.

Transportation: The fastest-growing segment of the Warehouse Robotics market, by function

The transportation function is the fastest-growing function for the warehouse robotics market. In a demanding warehouse and distribution environment, the internal transportation of goods and products needs to be done efficiently and cost-effectively. Thus, warehouse operators are widely using robots for performing automated transportation of goods between different locations within a warehouse. Automated transportation of material is an efficient, space-saving, and cost-effective alternative to manual transportation. Warehouse robot helps minimize the risk of accidents by reducing labor intervention, ensuring timely delivery of goods, and reducing inventory cost thereby increasing the productivity of warehouse operations.

Asia Pacific has the largest market share in the warehouse robotics market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the warehouse robotics market and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Also, the region has countries like China, Japan, and South Korea where several major players in warehouse robotics market dwell. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for warehouse robotics during the forecast period. The increasing trend of online retail shopping, rising number of start-ups in China that are developing mobile robots, high attrition rate of warehouse labors, and active funding by venture capitalists for the development of mobile robots are some of the key factors driving the growth of the APAC warehouse robotics market.

The expanding e-commerce industry in APAC, mainly in China, is also supporting regional market growth. The e-commerce industry in China has evolved rapidly over the last 5 years supported by the high internet and smartphone penetration, increasing consumer confidence in online shopping, emergence of various e-commerce platforms, and availability of several payment solutions, such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the growth of the industry as consumers are preferring online channels for shopping. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, while the total retail sales of consumer goods in the country declined by 3.9% in 2020, online retail sales of physical goods increased by 14.8%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Warehouse Robotics Market

4.2 Warehouse Robotics Market, by Function

4.3 Warehouse Robotics Market in APAC, by Industry and Country

4.4 Country-Wise Growth Rate of Warehouse Robotics Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expanding E-Commerce Industry

5.2.1.2 Increase in Funding from Venture Capitalists

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Enhancing Quality and Reliability of Warehouse Operations

5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Warehouse Robotics by Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Set Up Cost

5.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce to Operate Robots

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Industry 4.0 with Warehouse Robots

5.2.3.2 Rise of Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Regarding Cybersecurity

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness in Developing Countries

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.4.1 R&D Institutes

5.4.2 Robot Manufacturers

5.4.3 System Integrators

5.4.4 End-users

5.5 Warehouse Robotics Market: Supply Chain

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business (Yc-Ycc Shift)

5.8 Case Studies

5.9 Tariffs, Standards, and Regulations

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Key Technologies

5.11 Technology Trends

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis

5.14 Trade Data

5.14.1 Import Data

5.14.2 Export Data

6 Warehouse Robotics Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autonomous Mobile Robot (Amr)

6.2.1 Amr Market, by Technology

6.2.1.1 Laser/Lidar

6.2.1.1.1 Laser/Lidar Allows for Better Navigation and Increases Efficiency of Robots

6.2.1.2 Vision Guidance

6.2.1.2.1 Vision Guidance System Allows Modern Robots to Navigate Efficiently in Warehouses

6.2.1.3 Others

6.3 Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv)

6.3.1 Agv Market, by Type

6.3.1.1 Pallet Trucks and Light Load Agvs

6.3.1.1.1 Pallet Trucks and Light Load Agvs Can Lower Logistics and Non-Value-Added Tasks

6.3.1.2 Forklifts

6.3.1.2.1 Forklifts Ensure Safe Transportation Process

6.3.1.3 Towing Agv

6.3.1.3.1 Towing Agv Allows for Transporting Heavy Loads Over Long Distances

6.3.1.4 Unit Load Agv and Other Load Agv

6.3.1.4.1 Unit Load Agvs and Heavy Load Agvs Allow for Efficient Transport of Materials in Production Processes and Assembly Lines

6.3.2 Agv Market, by Technology

6.3.2.1 Magnetic Tape

6.3.2.1.1 Magnetic Tapes Allow for Safe and Precise Warehouse Operation

6.3.2.2 Inductive

6.3.2.2.1 Inductive Agvs and Amrs Reduce Costs Related to Maintenance and Replacement of Batteries

6.3.2.3 Laser

6.3.2.3.1 Laser-Based Navigation System Offers Better Navigation to Forklift Trucks in Warehouses

6.3.2.4 Vision-Based System

6.3.2.4.1 Vision-Based System Allows Agvs to Determine Accurate Positions and Navigate Accordingly

6.3.2.5 Optical Tape

6.3.2.5.1 Sensitive Cameras Are Used to Detect Optical Tape Paths for Agv Navigation

6.4 Articulated Robots

6.4.1 Articulated Robots Offer High Payload Capacity for Several Warehouse Applications

6.5 Cylindrical and Scara Robots

6.5.1 Cylindrical Robots

6.5.1.1 Cylindrical Robots Allow for Easy Storage and Retrieval of Packages Placed at Higher Levels

6.5.2 Scara Robots

6.5.2.1 Scara Robots Offer High Price-To-Performance Ratio for High-Speed Operations

6.6 Collaborative Robots

6.6.1 Collaborative Robots Minimize Time and Labor Cost of Pickers

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Parallel Robots

6.7.2 Cartesian Robots

6.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Types of Robots

7 Warehouse Robotics Market, by Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Picking and Placing

7.2.1 Expanding E-Commerce Industry to Fuel Growth of Picking and Placing Segment

7.3 Palletizing and De-Palletizing

7.3.1 Ease in Handling of High-Volume Materials Through Palletizing and De-Palletizing Function to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Transportation

7.4.1 Minimization of Risks Associated with Manual Labor Through Automated Transportation to Fuel Growth of Transportation Segment

7.5 Sorting and Packaging

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Uniform Packaging to Accelerate Adoption of Automated Packaging

8 Warehouse Robotics Market, by Payload Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less Than 20Kg

8.2.1 Robots with Less Than 20 Kg Payload Capacity Are Used for Material Handling and Picking and Placing Tasks

8.3 20-100 Kg

8.3.1 Robots with 20-100 Kg Payload Capacity Are Versatile and Help in Space Optimization

8.4 100-200 Kg

8.4.1 Robots with 100-200 Kg Payload Capacity Are Preferred for Carrying or Manipulating Heavy Loads in Warehouses

8.5 More Than 200 Kg

8.5.1 Robots with More Than 200 Kg Payload Capacity Are Used in Heavy Load Lifting Applications in Automotive and Metal & Machinery Industries

9 Warehouse Robotics Market, by Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 E-Commerce

9.2.1 Increasing Trend of Online Shopping to Boost Growth of Warehouse Robotics Market

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automobile Spare Parts to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Electrical & Electronics

9.4.1 Growing Need for Enhancing Efficiency of Electronics to Drive Growth of Warehouse Robots Market for Electrical & Electronics Industry

9.5 Metal & Machinery

9.5.1 Increasing Construction, Mining, and Manufacturing Activities to Accelerate Adoption of Warehouse Robots in Metal & Machinery Industry

9.6 Chemical, Rubber, and Plastics

9.6.1 Steady Growth of Rubber Industry to Increase Need for Automated Warehousing

9.7 Food & Beverage

9.7.1 Growing Use of Robotics in Cold Storage Warehouses to Drive Market Growth

9.8 Pharmaceutical

9.8.1 Rising Trend of Fully Automated Pharmaceutical Warehouses to Boost Market Growth

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Paper & Printing

9.9.2 Textile & Clothing

9.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Various Industries

10 Warehouse Robotics, by Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Safety Systems

10.3 Communication System

10.4 Job Control System

10.5 Traffic Management System

10.6 Battery Charging System

10.7 Sensors

10.8 Controllers

10.9 Drives

10.10 Robotic Arms

11 Warehouse Robotics, by Software

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Warehouse Management System (Wms)

11.2.1 Benefits of Wms

11.3 Warehouse Control System (Wcs)

11.3.1 Benefits of Wcs

11.4 Warehouse Execution System (WES)

11.4.1 Benefits of WES

12 Geographic Analysis of Warehouse Robotics Market

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

13.2.1 Product Portfolio

13.2.2 Regional FocUS

13.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

13.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.3 Market Share Analysis: Warehouse Robotics Market, 2020

13.4 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Emerging Leader

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Participant

13.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking

13.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix

13.6.1 Progressive Company

13.6.2 Responsive Company

13.6.3 Starting Block

13.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

13.7.1 Product Launches

13.7.2 Deals

14 Company Profile

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Daifuku

14.1.2 Kion Group

14.1.3 Kuka

14.1.4 Abb

14.1.5 Fanuc

14.1.6 Geekplus Technology

14.1.7 Greyorange

14.1.8 Murata Machinery (Muratec)

14.1.9 Omron Corporation

14.1.10 Toyota Industries

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Shopify

14.2.2 Hikrobot

14.2.3 Iam Robotics

14.2.4 Invia Robotics

14.2.5 Jbt

14.2.6 Knapp

14.2.7 Locus Robotics

14.2.8 Magazino

14.2.9 Scallog

14.2.10 Shanghai Quicktron Intelligent Technology

14.2.11 Ssi Schaefer

14.2.12 Teradyne

14.2.13 Vecna Robotics

14.2.14 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

14.2.15 Zebra Technologies

15 Appendix

