Asia Broadband Finalizes El Salvador Operations Hub For Latin America Prior to Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Exchange

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has established a corporate presence and satellite office in El Salvador to serve as the Company’s Central and South American operations hub in preparation for the upcoming Exchange launch. Recently, the Company registered a subsidiary in El Salvador, AABBG Exchange Sociedad Anonima De Capital Variable, to form the foundation of the new business development and marketing facility. An initial team of support staff has been assembled to continue building demand for the AABBG token and Exchange in Latin America.

In recent months, the AABB management team has been traveling regularly to El Salvador to complete the setup of the new subsidiary, office and communications center. During this time, the AABB wallet and Exchange has continued to be very well received by the local business community in El Salvador, validating the Company’s business plans within the country and expansion into the Latin American market. The Company is diligently targeting major Salvadoran retailers to engage in acceptance and processing agreements for customer purchases with AABBG and expand Exchange awareness. The ongoing business development program is designed with substantial commission and discount incentives for retailers and customers to fulfill transactions with AABBG, facilitate circulation expansion and use of the Exchange.

In other related developments, the Company is also in discussions to explore the creation of a cryptocurrency mining facility in El Salvador powered by geothermal energy.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has recently released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and is developing its own proprietary digital exchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

