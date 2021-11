MIAMI and DUBLIN, Ireland and SINGAPORE , Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Leasing Limited has posted a current report on its reporting site hosted by iDeals as required by the indenture governing its 7.0% senior notes due 2024.



Contacts:

Jordan Sulkin

786-476-2388

Managing Director, Marketing and Investor Relations

Carlyle Aviation Partners