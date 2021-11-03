New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179167/?utm_source=GNW



Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market 2021-2031 – our new study reveals latest industry trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues



Visiongain understands that the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market will register robust growth. Increasing prevalence of meningitis, increasing initiatives by government and regulatory authorities, presence of non-profit organizations providing funds for research projects and vaccine trials and are expected to commercialized during the forecast period consequently driving the meningococcal vaccines market by 2031. Meningococcal vaccines market is highly competitive with presence of well-established players with limited scope of regional manufacturers for vaccine platforms. Although, the meningococcal vaccine market will exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, increasing inclusion in NIPs (National Immunization Programs) is unlocking new window of opportunities for meningococcal vaccines worldwide.



Conjugate Segment valued US$x million in 2021 is set to grow at a CAGR of xx% from 2021-2031. Owing to its key benefits such as longer lasting immunity along with its capability to bring herd immunity continues to drive the growth of this segment. Additionally, many key players have several meningococcal conjugate vaccine products in their pipeline and is expected to have significant opportunities for the growth during the forecast period.



By end user, the pediatric segment accounted for the largest market share of 66% in 2021 and is poised to foresee rapid growth during the forecast period due to upsurge in adoption of meningococcal vaccine in several countries across the globe as a part of national immunization programs.



North America continues to retain its hold on meningococcal vaccines market and accounted to have the largest market of 44.2% in 2021. Well-established healthcare infrastructure, developed economy, presence of leading pharmaceutical industry are major factors responsible for sustained growth in this region. The Asian region is expected to foresee the highest growth of 7.3% during the forecast period owing various factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable income, government initiatives, and the presence of a large patient population. Our report keeps you informed and up to date with latest developments across geographies including North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.



The report also captures information pertaining to latest mergers & acquisitions, technological innovations, geographical expansion plans of all the leading players of this industry. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



The report provides in-depth information of key investment trends in global meningococcal vaccines market, subdivided by type of vaccines type, end user and vaccine brand.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



This report will answer questions such as:

• What is the meningococcal vaccines market status in 2021 and how it will evolve through 2031?

• What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the meningococcal vaccines market?

• How will each meningococcal vaccines submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will each segment account for in 2031?

• How will individual leading national markets perform over the forecast period, and what are their drivers and restraints?

• What have been the major developments of the leading national markets for meningococcal vaccines market over recent years, leading to their current market status?

• How will the market shares of the regional and leading national markets evolve by 2031, and which geographical region will lead in 2031?



Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:



The Report provides Meningococcal Vaccines Market By Vaccine Type

• Conjugate

• Polysaccharide

• Others



The Report provides Meningococcal Vaccines Market By End User

• Pediatric

• Adult

• Travelers



The Report provides Meningococcal Vaccines Products Market By Vaccine Brand

• Bexsero

• Menactra

• Menveo

• Others



Report Covers Regional Analysis



North America meningococcal vaccines Market

• US meningococcal vaccines Market

• Canada meningococcal vaccines Market



Europe meningococcal vaccines Market

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



Asia meningococcal vaccines Market

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia



Latin America meningococcal vaccines Market

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa meningococcal vaccines Market

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Latin America



The report provides detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Meningococcal Vaccines market:

• Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Zhi Fei Biological

• Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

• Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• BIO-MED

• JN International Medical Corporation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179167/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________