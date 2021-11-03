New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DISINFECTANT SPRAYS AND WIPES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914895/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Disinfectant sprays and wipes help the removal of allergens and germs from floors and surfaces, thus preventing the spread of diseases. They are extensively used in commercial, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and government sectors in order to disinfect and clean regularly-touched surfaces.

Chronic illnesses and disorders are continually rising globally.The geriatric population, in addition to shifts in social attitudes, results in a gradual increase in such prevalent and expensive long-term health problems.



Moreover, on account of the growing middle-class population as well as the surging urbanization rates, individuals follow sedentary lifestyles. This factor augments the incidence of chronic diseases, including obesity and diabetes, thus facilitating the demand for disinfectant sprays and wipes.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to harbor the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to key factors such as the establishment of new manufacturing units by global OEMs and the increasing demand for surface disinfectants.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market is dominated by several manufacturers, combined with the entry of several eminent vendors, as well. As a result, the competitive rivalry is anticipated to be high.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market include Procter & Gamble, Ecolab, Reckitt Benckiser Group, etc.



