Emission Control Catalysts Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The global emission control catalysts (ECC) market is estimated at USD 42.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in the use of automotive diesel engines, and stringent emission regulations from the government. However, dependence of performance on temperature and loss of activity through poisoning and thermal deactivation can restrain the growth of the market.

Increase usage of gasoline engines leads to growing demand of palladium in catalytic converter

Palladium is one of the metals from the PGM group that dominates the catalytic converter technology. Palladium is used as an oxidation catalyst which is widely used in gasoline autocatalyst (petrol based engines) the in diesel engines. Palladium is not suitable for diesel-based autocatalyst because the fuel has high level of Sulphur content, which sticks to palladium but not platinum.

Stringent emission regulations in mobile sources to grow the demand for ECC

The mobile industry is the largest market for PGM based on ECC. The ECC market is derived further dividing the market into on road, and off road. Stringent emission regulations, and increasing pollution have increased the demand for ECC market.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, growing industrialization, strict government norms, and environmental regulations are the key factors attributed to the overall growth of the market in the region. The increasing developments in the automotive industries in emerging countries of the region are providing huge growth opportunities for the ECC market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Emission Control Catalysts Market

4.2 Emission Control Catalysts Market in the APAC, 2020

4.3 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Metal Type

4.4 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Application

4.5 Emission Control Catalysts Market Share, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Emission Control Regulations to Drive the Emission Control Catalysts Market

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Diesel Oxidation Catalysts due to the Increasing Adoption of Diesel Engine Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Advanced Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems in Heavy Diesel Engines

5.2.1.4 Growing Aftermarket for Catalytic Converters Expected to Boost the Demand for ECC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Battery-Operated Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Hybrid Vehicles Supported by Government Incentives to Impact the Market for ECCs

5.2.2.2 Possibility of Undesired Secondary Emissions by Precious Metals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Awareness Among Manufacturers in the Reduction of Vehicle Emissions by Installing Catalytic Converters

5.2.3.2 Increasing Innovation and Focus on the Washcoat Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Decline in Global Automotive Industry Impacted by COVID-19

5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Prices of Platinum Group Metals

5.2.4.3 Loss of the Efficiency of Precious Metals Through Poisoning and Thermal Deactivation

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Emission Control Catalyst Manufacturers

5.4.3 Canners

5.4.4 Integrators

5.4.5 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)/Industrial Processing Units

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6 Tariffs & Regulations

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.7.1 Cost-Effective Emission Control Solution for Beijing Transit Buses

5.7.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) for Powering Construction Equipment in a Subway Expansion Project

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Developments in Sensor Technologies to Monitor Vehicle Emissions

5.8.2 Nanotechnology in Emission Control

5.8.3 The Development of Advanced Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems

5.9 Ecosystem

5.9.1 Emission Control Catalysts Market: Ecosystem

5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on the Emission Control Catalysts Market

5.10.1 COVID-19

5.10.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.11 Impact on Applications

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Raw Materials Analysis

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

5.15 Trade Analysis

5.16 Price Analysis

6 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Metal Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Palladium-based Emission Control Catalysts

6.2.1 Rising Demand for Palladium for the Manufacture of Catalytic Converters for Gasoline Engines

6.3 Platinum-based Emission Control Catalysts

6.3.1 Platinum to be the Second-Largest Segment for Emission Control Catalysts due to Oxidation and Reduction Properties

6.4 Rhodium-based Emission Control Catalysts

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Rhodium Owing to Its Capability of Removing NOx Emissions

6.5 Other Metal-based Emission Control Catalysts

7 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Catalytic Converter Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst

7.3 Selective Catalytic Reduction

7.4 Lean NOx Trap

7.5 Three-Way Catalytic Converter

7.6 Four-Way Catalytic Converter

8 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile Sources

8.2.1 On-Road Mobile Sources

8.2.1.1 Light-Duty Vehicles and SCR Technology to Drive Emission Control Catalysts Market

8.2.2 Off-Road Mobile Sources

8.2.2.1 Agriculture and Transportation Sector to Boost Emission Control Catalysts Market

8.3 Stationary Sources

8.3.1 Power Plant Industries to Drive Emission Control Catalysts Market in the Stationary Application

9 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2021 (Tier 1)

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leader

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participant

10.6 Startup and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix

10.6.1 Progressive Company

10.6.2 Responsive Company

10.6.3 Starting Block

10.6.4 Dynamic Company

10.7 Company Footprint

10.8 Competitive Scenario

10.8.1 Emission Control Catalysts Market: New Product Launches and Developments

10.8.2 Emission Control Catalysts Market: Deals

10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Johnson Matthey

11.2 BASF Catalysts

11.3 Umicore

11.4 Tenneco, Inc.

11.5 Heraeus Holding

11.6 Clariant

11.7 CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc.

11.8 Cataler Corporation

11.9 Cummins, Inc.

11.10 Bosal

11.11 Other Market Players

11.11.1 Cormetech

11.11.2 DCL International Inc.

11.11.3 Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd.

11.11.4 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

11.11.5 HJS Emission Technology GmbH & Co. KG

11.11.6 Ibiden

11.11.7 Interkat Catalyst GmbH

11.11.8 Klarius Products Ltd

11.11.9 Kunming Sino-Platinum Metals Catalyst Co. Ltd.

11.11.10 Nett Technologies, Inc.

11.11.11 NGK Insulators, Ltd.

11.11.12 Shell Global

11.11.13 Sinocat Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.

11.11.14 Solvay

11.11.15 Zelolyst International

12 Appendix

