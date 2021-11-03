New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION EQUIPMENT MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179160/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Pharmacy automation entails decentralized or centralized automated packing, dispensing, labeling, as well as other systems, which helps reduce dispensing errors, in addition to improving the workflow efficiency of hospital nursing staff and pharmacies.

Medication errors are major problems hospitals and pharmacies face, representing a significant threat to patients’ safety.Automated medication dispensing systems may help reduce medication errors, thus, enhancing patient safety.



As per a 2018 study funded by the United Kingdom Department of Health Policy Research Program, an estimated number of 237 million medication errors occur in the National Health Service (NHS) in England annually, while avoidable adverse drug reactions (ADRs) lead to hundreds of deaths.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global pharmacy automation equipment market growth assessment includes the evaluation of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.North America harbored the highest market share in 2020.



The regional market’s growth is facilitated by key drivers like the surging adoption of pharmacy automation equipment in the United States, rising public health awareness, the presence of leading players, and increasing strategic initiatives by the government.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Market participants compete heavily on the basis of technical as well as consumer acquisition, in addition to rising consolidation in pharmacy chains. However, the lack of interoperability between offerings of diversified manufacturers results in a lower ability to bring in consumers from established brands.

Some of the key firms operating in the market are Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Pearson Medical Technologies, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ACCU-CHART PLUS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM INC

2. ALIXARX

3. AMERISOURCEBERGEN

4. ARXIUM INC

5. AVERY WEIGH -TRONIX

6. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC

7. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BD)

8. CAPSA HEALTHCARE LLC

9. CERNER CORPORATION

10. MCKESSON CORPORATION

11. NEWLCON OY

12. OMNICELL INC

13. PARATA SYSTEMS LLC

14. PEARSON MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

15. PERCEPTIMED INC

16. RXSAFE LLC

17. SCRIPTPRO LLC

18. SWISSLOG HOLDINGS AG

19. YUYAMA CO LTD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179160/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________