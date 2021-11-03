Meet Crypter, the crypto social network with over 1000x potential

Metro, Philippines, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You can be one of the early ones participating in the crypto social network of the future: meet Crypter, one of the fastest growing new crypto projects.

Innovation and Growth

Crypter is aiming high, as the social network for crypto enthusiasts has already secured more than 10,000 holders and a peak market cap of $40 million with serious growth potential. But what takes CrypterToken ($CRYPT) to the next level?

Engage-to-Earn Reward System

With its brilliant and innovative Engage-to-Earn Reward System, Crypter, the Facebook of Crypto, is truly breaking the barriers known before, and can open a whole new realm of possibilities. The Crypter Ecosystem is designed not only to share extremely hyped NFTs, but also to connect with the crypto fanatics of the world, without fear or toxic behaviour.

About the CrypterToken ($CRYPT)

The crypto community seems to be starting to pick up “the next big thing” after the Shiba Inu hype, and thousands of eyes are on CrypterToken ($CRYPT). The state-of-the-art crypto token is designed to support the massive growth of the Crypter ecosystem, reward all holders, and potentially grow steadily, while having numerous utilities at the same time. Increased trading volumes can indicate increased interest in the token.

The latest news around Crypter

Change is the only constant on Crypter’s event map, as the project is completing major milestones lightning-fast, from purchasing domains for $23,000+ to launching Apps on both Android and iOS.

But the best is yet to come: ChainQuest, a fighting game is under development right now, aiming to create a stunning scene similar to Tekken with crypto-related characters. That’s not all - a contest platform resembling the popular Gleam or SweepWidget is also being created. It will enable just about any crypto project to leverage its use cases, so wide adoption is expected.

To top it all off, Crypter is launching its own email platform soon, where users will be able to create their very own @crypter.com or @crypter.io addresses.

Learn more about CrypterToken, the Crypter ecosystem and its projects on the official website (https://crypter.quest), and make sure to follow this astonishing project on Twitter and Telegram!

