Kontent by Kentico takes enterprise content management to a new level

BRNO, Czech Republic and BEDFORD, N.H., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kontent by Kentico, a recognized Leader in the Enterprise Headless CMS Grid on G2, helps large organizations create and deliver compelling content experiences at scale. Empowering their global customer base to work with content more efficiently, the team behind the headless CMS has recently launched valuable new functionality including advanced asset management, central oversight of users, and other updates that significantly improve the way content operations are managed and governed. All these topics, along with industry trends and best practices for content professionals, will be discussed at Kontent Horizons, a free virtual event taking place from November 9 to 11, 2021.



Supporting large-scale content operations continues to be a key focus for the Kontent team. In September 2021, the Kontent platform became the first and only certified enterprise headless CMS available for purchase through Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource for customers with the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC). This allows Microsoft customers to make use of the trusted Azure Marketplace for easy and secure discovery, implementation, and management of Kontent as an integral solution in their enterprise-grade microservices architecture. “We’re delighted to work with Microsoft as the only headless CMS on Azure Marketplace. It’s great that we can provide customers a way to get the most business value out of their consumption commitments,” says Martin Michalik, VP of Product at Kontent by Kentico.

As more and more businesses commit to transforming the way they deliver content, Kontent by Kentico is experiencing exponential growth. The team is proud that hundreds of large organizations trust Kontent by Kentico as their CMS of choice. In 2021, global giants like Algolia, Wolf Oil Corporation, and Zurich Insurance joined Kontent’s customer base.

“As our customers continue to evolve their digital strategy, how to scale up efficiently is still a top-of-mind concern. More users, assets, and content can certainly be seen as an opportunity—if managed well. That’s why these past few months, we worked closely with our customer base to specifically address their complexities of scale,” says Monica Raszyk, Director of Product Marketing at Kontent by Kentico. With the recent platform updates, content teams can now more easily organize and manage assets using taxonomies, keep workspaces secure with complete oversight of users, or quickly review complex content items.

To further support the content community and make the world of headless content management more accessible, the Kontent team is organizing the second edition of their successful online event called Kontent Horizons that will take place from November 9 to 11, 2021. This year’s free virtual conference is designed to accommodate a growing audience of content professionals and web development experts who can enjoy live discussions exploring omnichannel content, user experience, website architecture, and other topics. With over 1,000 attendees expected, the three-day event promises to help teams strategize and tackle what 2022 will bring, featuring insightful sessions led by industry experts such as Colleen Jones, President at Content Science, Jason Lengstorf, VP Developer Experience at Netlify, and Nick Barber, Senior Analyst at Forrester.

Continuing to invest their focus in enterprise content management, the Kontent team aims to deliver even more improvements and innovation in the areas of content operations, advanced asset management, and custom multiple workflows. “Using the Kontent platform, companies around the world can unlock the full potential of their content and not only meet but exceed their customers’ expectations, which gives them a competitive edge in today’s digital world,” concludes Bart Omlo, Kontent’s Managing Director.

About Kontent by Kentico:

Kontent by Kentico is the world’s leading cloud-based headless CMS platform. Robust APIs, webhooks, and flexible content models give developers full control over the structure of their content and how it’s delivered to their websites and applications. The APIs deliver clean, structured content that can be pulled into any experience and technology stack. On top of this headless foundation, Kontent includes an intuitive authoring experience that lets marketers focus on content creation, allowing developers to focus on building engaging online experiences that look great in every channel. Kontent’s customers include AC Milan, Oxford University, Konica Minolta, REWE Group, and Vogue.

Contact: Vojtech Boril, VP Growth & Marketing, email: vojtech.boril@kentico.com