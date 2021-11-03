Germany excavator market size to reach a volume of 24514 units by 2027

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Germany Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179135/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing demand for crawler excavators is attributed to investments by developed countries, favorable government policies and FDIs, shifting focus toward domestic manufacturing, and upcoming industrial developments in the mining and construction industries. Intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability, the crawler excavator market is transitioning to a more innovative industry. The Germany crawler excavator market is expected to show an incremental growth of 4,781 units, during the forecast period 2021-2027.



GERMANY CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS



• In 2021, the Germany crawler excavator market size was USD 18846 units by revenue.

• The rise in fuel prices will increase mini the demand growth of mini excavators as they are more fuel-efficient, and manufacturers are coming up with electrically powered compact excavators in the German industry.

• The mining industry majorly contributes to the large excavator market in the country. The demand for these excavators will be supported by an increasing preference for new mining projects in the country.

• Agriculture is one of the largest industries in Germany. The usage of mini and small excavators is estimated to increase in the sector owing to their high fuel efficiency and availability of the latest technology at a low cost.

• The high market share is due to government investments in construction projects and the increasing preference from consumers towards lightweight and compact excavators.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• Several global companies have their manufacturing base for a manufacturing base in Germany, increasing the competition in the market.

• Machinery and equipment are some of the technological factors driving Germany as a high-tech nation and combining all key future technologies. Small and medium-sized enterprises dominate the domestic M&E sector.

• Ongoing construction and infrastructure projects coupled with the nation’s infrastructure development plans related to housing construction are expected to drive the market for 102 hp – 200 hp Crawler.



The report considers the present scenario of the Germany crawler excavator market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume sales with a segment analysis of the crawler excavator market.



GERMANY CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET – SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Germany mini crawler excavator market is expected to reach USD 787.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.86%.

• The construction equipment industry contributes significantly to the growth of the country’s GDP, with more than 5% of the annual gross output.



Market Segmentation by Excavator Type and Operating Weight

• Mini (less than 7 tons)

• Small (7-24 tons)

• Medium (25-40 tons)

• Large (above 40 tons)



Market Segmentation by Application

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Forestry

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gross Power Output

• 61-101 HP

• 102-200 HP

• >201 HP



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Komatsu collaborated with Honda motor to manufacture micro electric excavator powered by Honda mobile power pack batteries for civil Engineering and construction industries to add new eco-friendly products in its portfolio and cater to the rise in demand for eco-friendly products in construction machinery industries.

• Volvo Construction Equipment is a global construction equipment company with headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company has partnered and collaborated with other leading companies to capitalize on the market demand.



Major Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Hyundai Construction Equipment

• SANY

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

• Kobelco



Other Prominent Vendors



• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• Kubota Corporation

• Ingersoll Rand

• Liebherr Group

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

• LeeBoy



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?



This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of-



Volume (Unit sales)

• Excavator Type and Operating Weight

• Application

• Gross Power Output



Value (USD)

o Excavator Type and Operating Weight

o Application

o Gross Power Output

• Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Germany, major projects and investments, market dynamics, and market share

• Examples of latest technologies

• Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

• Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Germany crawler excavator market share

• Complete supply chain analysis

• Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market.

• Company Profile of 14 significant vendors



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Germany crawler excavator Market?

2. What are the segments covered in the Germany crawler excavator market report?

3. Who are the top players in the crawler excavator market in Germany?

4. What are the recent technologies for the crawler excavator Industry in Germany?

5. What are the key factors driving the Germany crawler excavator growth?

