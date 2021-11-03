Germany mobile crane market size will be valued at USD 2027 million by 2027

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Germany Mobile Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179136/?utm_source=GNW

The German governments’ long-term plan for the residential construction industry and investment in infrastructure projects are the major factors supporting the mobile crane market growth. Despite the pandemic situation, the FDI investment in the machinery and equipment sector has attracted foreign investors considerably. This will support the growth of construction equipment including the mobile crane market in the country.



GERMANY MOBILE CRANE MARKET INSIGHTS



• Increasing focus on port infrastructure leading to the growing number of applications for mobile cranes.

• Increasing demand for the installation of solar heating systems in Germany would pump up mobile crane sales.

• 2018 European Attractiveness Survey report reveals that Germany is one of the most attractive business destinations across the world and ranked 1st within the European Union Countries



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• The government is taking several initiatives in the development of the exploration and extraction of mineral resources in Germany. The opening of new mines would boost the demand for mobile cranes used in the mining operation.

• Over the next two decades, retrofitting and refurbishment of existing infrastructure will account for a higher percentage of residential and commercial construction, altering on-site equipment requirements.



The report considers the present scenario of the Germany mobile crane market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Germany mobile crane market.



GERMANY MOBILE CRANE MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Among the mobile cranes, crawler cranes are the largest. The demand for crawler cranes is largely driven as a result of increased investment in both building and civil engineering

• All-terrain cranes hold the major share and are majorly used in the construction and manufacturing sector. The government’s construction projects and infrastructure and real estate investment plans would result in a surge in demand for all-terrain cranes.



Segmentation by Crane Type

• Crawler Cranes

• Rough Terrain Cranes

• All-Terrain Cranes

• Truck Mounted Cranes

• Others



Segmentation by Application

• Construction

• Mining

• Transport/Port

• Manufacturing

• Others



Segmentation by Gross Power

• Less than 20 Tons

• 20-100 Tons

• 101-200 Tons

• Greater than 201 Tons



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



All the vendors in Germany are getting benefitted by the government initiatives that will fuel the mobile crane market. Tadano recently launched the AR-7000N, the highest lifting capacity All-Terrain Crane. Kobelco is also engaged in developing products and services that combine excavator and crane technologies with IT solutions. With the rise in demand for carbon-neutral products in the market, Konecranes’ is offering help and support to customers to shift to a low-carbon future reduce their environmental footprint through eco-efficient products and service solutions.



Key Vendors

• XCMG Group

• SANY Group

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd

• Manitex International, Inc

• Tadano Ltd

• Manitowoc Cranes

• Kobelco Construction Machinery

• Konecranes

• Liebherr Group

• Terex Corporation



Other Prominent Vendors

• Mammoet

• Sarens

• Ormig SpA

• Link-Belt Cranes

• Kato Works Co Ltd



