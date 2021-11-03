Global Live Cell Imaging Markets Research Report 2021-2027: Focus on Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer & High Content Screening

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Cell Imaging Market based on Product, Application, Technology - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Live Cell Imaging Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.9% CAGR by 2027

Many researchers have broadly accepted the technology of live cell imaging to gain better knowledge about cell biology in the past few years. One of the prominent factors fueling the rising demand for this technology is the increasing concern for cancer.

Few other factors including government initiatives to promote cell-based research, a wide range of applications of live cell imaging, increasing deployment of live cell imaging to understand dynamic processes and cellular structures, and to study various aspects such as cellular integrity, localization of molecules, enzyme activity, protein trafficking, exocytosis and endocytosis among others are likely to stimulate the market growth.

However, the cost of implementing live cell imaging is huge, which is acting as a constraint for the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Based on the product, the equipment segment has dominated the market. However, immense research being carried out to develop microscopes of higher resolution is likely to boost the segment growth. Advanced technologies such as inverted research-grade microscopes have allowed imaging of adherent cells and organelles and produce outcomes for tissue sections of less than 5 um thickness. Advanced developments are also enabling imaging of the cells in spatial resolutions within a time range.



The cell biology segment is leading the market on the basis of application. This is due to the increasing number of researchers working on molecular interaction networks. In addition, filter techniques and advanced illumination devices are innovations that further allow the procedure. Moreover, cell biologists use live cell imaging to understand the basic cellular structures and their interaction on the tissue level.



Further, the fluorescence resonance energy transfer segment is the significant segment based on the technology in the market. This is due to its advantage in ascertaining the spatial proximity at the protein level, which fluorescence microscopy cannot obtain. Furthermore, this technology has gained popularity in recent years due to its increasing application in genetic targeting peptides.



North America region is having a significant position in the market based on geography. The significant position is attributed to the rising demand for live cell imaging for drug discovery and increased products launched in this region. In drug discovery, the live cell imaging system helps understand the processes of cells, which offers an intensified picture of drug pharmacology.



Escalating demand of live cell imaging systems in drug discovery and government investments for evolution and advancements in live cell imaging systems are few major factors driving the growth of the global live cell imaging market. However, as knowing cellular structure and dynamic processes can be complicated in cell biology, the live cell imaging system solves this problem. Furthermore, as live cell usually offers more relevant information, it offers data about cell interaction, the behavior of single cells, and dynamics of cell organelles.



The leading vendors of the live cell imaging market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric, Olympus Corporation, CYTOSKELETON, INC. and Merck KGaA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Equipment

5.3. Consumable

5.4. Software



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Cell Biology

6.3. Developmental Biology

6.4. Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

6.5. Others



7. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Time-lapse Microscopy

7.3. Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)

7.4. Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)

7.5. High content screening (HCS)

7.6. Others



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Overview

10.2. Financial Overview

10.3. Product Offerings

10.4. Developments

10.5. Business Strategy

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Molecular Devices LLC

BioTek Instruments Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bruker Corporation

General Electric

Olympus Corporation

Cytoskeleton Inc.

Merck KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyjjwd