ShopVue and Alta Vista Technology Launch a Referral Partnership

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShopVue, a modular Manufacturing Execution System (MES), today announced that it has established a new partnership with Alta Vista Technology. Under the agreement, Alta Vista is approved to refer Microsoft Dynamics GP users to ShopVue MES.

Alta Vista Technology and CAI Software's ShopVue MES team have established this partnership to help Alta Vista's clients to implement an MES solution to support their manufacturing and production initiatives.

"More and more, we are seeing very successful manufacturing companies running on Microsoft Dynamics GP. These manufacturers are looking to improve the granularity and timeliness of the information they receive from the shop floor," said Steve Cascio, Chief Customer Officer, ShopVue. "ShopVue MES has proven to be the perfect solution. With an off-the-shelf interface to Microsoft Dynamics GP and many satisfied referenceable clients in this space, this partnership is just a natural fit."

"Prior to becoming a consultant for Alta Vista, I worked at a manufacturing company that implemented ShopVue MES as a factory front end system to Microsoft Dynamics GP," said Diane Hays, Manufacturing Consultant, Alta Vista Technology. "Knowing what I learned from my prior career and my experience with the ShopVue product and ShopVue team, I am excited to introduce the solution to all of our Microsoft Dynamics GP clients who have manufacturing data collection needs. Partnering with a solution leader like ShopVue provides our clients with significant additional capabilities."

About AltaVista Technology

Alta Vista Technology is a nationally recognized ERP consulting firm specializing in providing ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), Business Intelligence, and cloud financial business solutions from Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics. Because of its dedication and world-class customer service, Alta Vista Technology has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine and one of the top 100 VARs in the U.S. by Accounting Today and ERP Global Insights. For more information, please visit www.altavistatech.com.

About CAI Software, LLC

CAI Software, LLC is a recognized leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and Enterprise Process Automation (EPA) software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. We are headquartered in Rhode Island, USA. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

About ShopVue

ShopVue, a division of CAI Software, is the leading manufacturing execution system (MES) software for mid- and enterprise-sized manufacturers. ShopVue bridges the gap between the shop floor and your ERP and optimizes shop floor performance, data collection and control by managing a factory's orders, people, processes, and machines. We are headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA. For more information, please visit www.shopvue.caisoft.com.

