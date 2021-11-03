Centering Healthcare Institute Welcomes Mia Robins as Chief Strategy Officer

Boston, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) today announced the addition of Mia Robins to its executive leadership team. Her addition is part of recent capacity building to increase access to the Centering model through alternative payment model adoption around the nation. She will work closely with Chief Executive Officer Angie Truesdale to lead the organization’s strategic growth efforts, with oversight of advocacy & government affairs, business development and data strategy.

Ms. Robins brings extensive experience in the federal and health consulting space through her work at various government agencies, consulting firms and health plans including the MITRE Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“Through my work at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Health Resources and Services Administration, I had the opportunity to engage in various aspects of health policy and administration to help enhance the health landscape through working to ensure that all had access to care, to providing support to Medicare beneficiaries to ensure that individuals had a clear understanding of their healthcare needs and resources, and ultimately working to ensure that healthcare was equitable for those who are most vulnerable,” shared Ms. Robins.

“For CHI to be in a place to proactively drive policies that support access to Centering, both with payers and government stakeholders, is a marker of incredible growth. This newly configured role is a strategic pinnacle for the organization, ensuring that we have the data systems to verify quality and model fidelity, and the business development team to translate new payment policies into more access points for Centering. Mia is the right person for this critical role and leads an incredibly skilled team,” said Ms. Truesdale.

“I am excited to lead one of the newest teams at CHI, the Advocacy and Government Affairs team. Through this work, the team will work across the aisles to ensure that CHI is engaged in policy discussions around expanding coverage gaps, alternative payment models, and postpartum coverage with the lens of supporting the sustainability of the Centering model and anchoring Centering in emerging value-based payment models.” Robins concludes, “The work that CHI does to ensure that vulnerable populations have access to quality care, are empowered to live healthier lives, and ultimately build connections that may last a lifetime are just a few reasons as to why I was inspired to join CHI.”

###

About Centering Healthcare Institute:

CHI is a national non-profit organization with a mission to improve health, transform care and disrupt inequitable systems through the Centering group model. Centering combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to help support positive health behaviors and drive better health outcomes. CenteringPregnancy® and CenteringParenting® provide the highest quality of care to families from pregnancy through early childhood. The CenteringHealthcare® methodology can be applied to other health conditions including groups for asthma, diabetes, opioid recovery, cancer survivors, chronic pain and other patient populations. Currently Centering is offered across 600 healthcare practice sites in the U.S. Visit www.centeringhealthcare.org for more information.