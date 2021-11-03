327 Unit Apartment Development, Bridges at Flatiron, Now Leasing in Broomfield, CO

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridges at Flatiron, a brand-new apartment development within Flatiron Marketplace, is now leasing in Broomfield, CO. Developed by Provident Realty Advisors and managed by Lincoln Property Company, the 327 Class A apartment homes are situated amongst a multitude of shops and restaurants, just a 5-minute walk to the shops in FlatIron Crossing.



Located at 270 East Flatiron Crossing, a thoughtfully designed mix of amenities took the area into account, from a sky deck with views of the mountains, to a bike repair and storage room to highlight the area’s famous trails. Other amenities include a year-round pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, yoga studio, active courtyard, zen courtyard, sky lounge and dog wash. The community is just a short commute to major employers on the Denver Boulder Turnpike and a 15-minute drive from Boulder.

“We are very pleased to be able to bring this project to the market,” said Dave Holland, Executive Director of Multifamily Development for Provident Realty Advisors. “We have enjoyed an extensive collaborative effort with the City/County of Broomfield and feel that Bridges at Flatiron will be a great addition to the area which will fulfill our commitment to bringing new life to the Flatiron Marketplace.”

Bridges at Flatiron offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Each unit includes 10-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, and kitchen pantries. Select floorplans include private balconies with stunning mountain views, and dining room dens that can double as home offices.

For leasing information, visit bridgesatflatironapts.com or call at (833) 641-3954.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company’s residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

