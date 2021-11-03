Accumen Launches Weekly Webinar Series Inspired by SABM Patient Blood Management Awareness Week®

Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen is launching a weekly webinar series entitled “Leveraging Technology - The Future of Anemia Management,” which was inspired by the Society for the Advancement of Blood Management (SABM) Patient Blood Management Awareness Week (PBMAW).

The 15th Annual SABM PBMAW, which is dedicated to educating patients and healthcare professionals about patient blood management (PBM) and transfusion overuse, is being held from November 1-5.

“Many people are unaware of the global significance of anemia and how it impacts local hospitals. We plan to change that,” said Jason Carney, Vice President of Anemia Management at Accumen. “Surgical patients whose anemia is poorly managed have higher healthcare costs (about $5,500 per anemia stay), a longer hospital stay (on average half a day longer), and a longer recovery time (often requiring up to five additional physical therapy visits, discharge to a skilled nursing facility, and twice as many readmissions). Proactively managing anemia risk for surgical patients has numerous benefits.”

“SABM and Accumen are closely aligned in their appreciation of the need for, and value in, providing surgical patients with a blood management program that includes anemia management. It’s their shared vision that this comprehensive PBM approach will become the global standard of care,” said SABM President and Accumen Medical Advisory Board Member Carolyn Burns, MD.

The Accumen series will include demonstrations of its MyBloodHealth® virtual anemia management solution, which is intended to help hospitals and health systems to manage their anemia patients more efficiently and generate new revenue.

MyBloodHealth leverages software technology to identify patients who are at risk of being anemic when they undergo surgery. It supports the hospital’s dedicated anemia management clinical team in creating individualized care plans for those patients, which combine pharmaceuticals with recommended techniques to decrease blood loss and enhance red blood cell production. This standardized approach reduces or eliminates the need for blood transfusions and improves patient care.

“Using the MyBloodHealth anemia management solution creates a win-win-win scenario, reducing unnecessary blood transfusions, which improves patient outcomes, and reduces the cost of their care,” added Mr. Carney.

He will co-host the new weekly webinar series, together with Tiffany Hall, Clinical Director of Anemia Management at Accumen, beginning at 9 a.m. PT on November 9.

Interested persons can register for this complimentary event at https://bit.ly/AccumenPBM

About SABM

Founded in 2001, SABM is a nonprofit professional organization comprised of a network of medical practitioners from a wide variety of medical and scientific disciplines who are dedicated to improving health outcomes, increasing safety, and reducing healthcare costs through the advancement of scientific knowledge and practice in patient blood management. SABM advances best practices to thousands of healthcare providers through CME programs and the creation of learning tools and development of evidence-based clinical pathways. Find out more at www.sabm.org.

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospitals and health systems to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our enterprise anemia and patient blood management services deliver significantly enhanced results by leveraging technology, supported by services, and delivered by our world-class experts with more than 380 years of experience. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

# # #