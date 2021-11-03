Predictive Grocery Delivery Service Jupiter Expands Pilot to California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Your Kitchen’s Mission Control: Jupiter’s Meal Planning Tools and Curated Thanksgiving Menu Help Customers Plan and Shop for Their Holiday Feasts in Minutes



Award-winning Chef and Food Writer Nik Sharma, Former Executive Chef Cory Scales and Award-winning Sommelier Martin Sheehan-Stross Partnered with Jupiter to Curate a Thanksgiving Menu that Jupiter’s Customers can Easily Plan and Shop From

Jupiter Will Donate 30 Meals to Local Food Banks for Every New Customer in November

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the predictive grocery delivery company, today launched across California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington after a successful pilot in the San Francisco Bay Area. The expansion increases Jupiter’s potential customer base by more than 7x, with the opportunity to reach more than 11 million households across the Western United States.

Jupiter is the next generation of grocery delivery, tackling the mounting numbers of hours spent finding recipes, meal planning, and grocery shopping. Jupiter’s goal is to streamline the process, relieve pressure on the people responsible for putting food on the table, and focus on the pleasures of a well-prepped meal.

Jupiter’s expanded footprint and exciting collaboration with chefs come timed for Thanksgiving, with many looking forward to safely sharing amazing meals with loved ones. Customers can shop from an innovative show-stopping menu created by award-winning cookbook author and food photographer Nik Sharma , former executive chef at Waterdog Tavern Cory Scales , and Martin Sheehan-Stross , former lead Sommelier at Michael Mina San Francisco.

Shoppers in these new markets will experience simple, intuitive shopping where they shop recipes with products added directly to their baskets. Based on shopper behavior and preferred ingredients, Jupiter immediately begins to tailor and streamline recipe and product discovery, meal planning, inventory management, and grocery delivery all in one place. Over the first few deliveries, Jupiter will give fully personalized and automated grocery lists based on staples and meal planning needs and preferences.

“Jupiter is the grocery solution that meets the moment of the future, and our goal is to make meal planning less of a burden, and more of a pleasure. Thanksgiving is the time to bring joy back into creating and sharing a meal,” said Chad Munroe, Co-founder and CEO of Jupiter. “A lot of companies deliver groceries. Jupiter is in the business of creating a truly personalized, intuitive shopping experience. People spend more than 10 hours a week preparing to feed the family and Jupiter cuts this time in half, while providing award-winning meal ideas and recipes.”

Jupiter will also donate 30 meals to local food banks for every new customer in November, with a goal of donating 5,000 meals via Feeding America .

“Today, Millennials and Gen Z control their finances with a tap, the room temperature with their voice, and can parallel park by pressing a button. So why are they still making three trips to the grocery store every week to buy pre-packaged meals?” said Anuraag Nallapati, Co-founder and COO of Jupiter. “We focus on what makes recipe discovery fun, and provide the predictive grocery delivery service to do it.”

About Jupiter

Jupiter is a minority-owned, San Francisco-based grocery delivery company that was co-founded by a diverse team of Stanford University alumni. Jupiter’s mission is to create a magical food experience that is both convenient and sustainable and in doing so giving time back to families. Jupiter delivers throughout the states of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Shop from Jupiter, or join Jupiter’s social shopping community at www.jupiter.co .

Press Contact

Gina Giachetti

gina.giachetti@aboutcomms.com

510-858-8111

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc0b7c3c-fec0-43b8-a44c-a42ed79c0698

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a89989a-df09-4f1e-9af9-0c25d7b78916