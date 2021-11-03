Cancer Support Community Partners with BetterHelp

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC) has partnered with online therapy service BetterHelp to enhance the availability of psychological care for those impacted by cancer. This partnership is just one of the ways CSC is committed to supporting the emotional well-being of patients, survivors, and their loved ones.

BetterHelp is an online therapy service that promises to make therapy more accessible and convenient. By removing barriers such as scheduling and transportation, BetterHelp users can get help from licensed professionals simply by having an internet connection. Through BetterHelp, therapy is available through exchanging messages, live chats, phone calls, or video conferencing.

This option for online professional therapy supplements CSC’s patient navigation and emotional support services, furthering CSC’s mission to ensure that no one faces cancer alone. According to a report by the CSC’s Helpline, the top concerns of callers were feeling worried about the future and feeling sad or depressed. Helpline Navigators and resource specialists already refer callers to external counseling when appropriate. The partnership with BetterHelp now gives the option for recurring, online professional therapy anywhere, anytime.

“This partnership with BetterHelp comes at an important time,” said Aicha Diallo, MPH, CHES, Senior Director of the Cancer Support Community’s Helpline. “This past year and a half has shown that online support services can be just as impactful as in-person. When people use BetterHelp they can get help on their own terms, no matter where they live or how hectic their schedules might be.”

Those who sign up through CSC’s special link will get one month free of the service and will get a continual discount of 15% off every month. Find out more at: https://www.betterhelp.com/cancersupportcommunity/

