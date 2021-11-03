Indonesia mobile crane market size will be valued at USD 315.1 million by 2027

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesia Mobile Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179137/?utm_source=GNW

1 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.06% by volume during 2021-2027



INDONESIA MOBILE CRANE MARKET INSIGHTS



• Government investment in power generation through renewable energy projects is fueling the growth of the mobile crane market in Indonesia.

• The manufacturing of stainless steel is expected to rise due to the increase in the number of Chinese companies setting up their manufacturing plants in Indonesia.

• Growth in the mining sector in Indonesia due to the rise in demand for nickel and tin leads to a surge in sales of mobile crane and hoist market in Indonesia.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT



• Indonesia to Develop 89 New Strategic Projects of an Estimated USD 99 billion quadrillion between 2020-2024. This will fuel the growth of the mobile crane market in Indonesia.

• In Indonesia, the mobile crane rental market is growing rapidly. With the rise in construction activities in Indonesia, end-users prefer to have rental equipment as it is more cost-efficient.



The report considers the present scenario of the Indonesia crane market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Indonesia crane market.



INDONESIA MOBILE CRANE MARKET SEGMENTATION

• There is a rise in demand for nickel and tin in the global market, which is the driving force for the growth of the mining industry in Indonesia. Therefore, demand for a crawler crane is expected to rise due to growth in the mining industry.

• Indonesia government is investing in wind energy generation projects such as the Sukabumi wind farm project for achieving the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. These projects can drive demand for the rough terrain crane market in Indonesia.



Segmentation by Crane Type

• Rough Terrain Crane

• All Rough Terrain Cranes

• Crawler Crane

• Truck Mounted Cranes

• Others



Segmentation by Application

• Transport/Port

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Construction

• Others



Segmentation by Lifting Capacity

• Less than 20 Tons

• 20-100 Tons

• 101-200 Tons

• Greater than 200 Tons



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Indonesia is import oriented market for cranes. Some original equipment manufacturers, such as Sany, have their manufacturing units in Indonesia. Some OEMs such as Tadano and Terex corporation hire third parties such as United tractor and PT Berlian Cranserco, respectively, to distribute and sell its product. OEMs can partner with a local distributor to sell their project.



Major Vendors



• Tadano Ltd

• Manitex International, Inc

• Manitowoc Cranes

• Sani Group

• Kobelco Cranes

• Liebherr group

• Konecranes

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd

• Terex corporation

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)



Other Prominent Vendors

• Mammoet

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• Link-Belt Cranes

• LiuGong

• Kato Works



Distributors

• TAT Hong Holdings Ltd

• United Tractors

• Multicrane Perkasa.PT



