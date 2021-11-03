PickleJar to Livestream the Sold-Out Texas Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony





Houston Native and PickleJar Board Member Judy Lakin to be Honored

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar announces today they will partner with the Texas Radio Hall of Fame (TRHOF) to bring the excitement and pageantry of the TRHOF annual induction ceremony to audiences across the country and around the world. The integrated live entertainment and cashless tipping platform will stream the sold-out ceremony live from the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications through the PickleJar mobile app as well as PickleJar+, a streaming channel available on Roku TV, AppleTV+, and Amazon Fire TV. Fans can download the PickleJar IOS app, tune-in to PickleJar+, or view it live through any browser on PickleJar.com starting at 1:00PM ET/12:00PM CT on Saturday, November 6.

“We are honored to be part of the celebration of these special Texas Broadcasters who have impacted so many lives over the years,” said Jeff James, chief executive officer of PickleJar. “The event is a tribute to the innovation and forward-thinking creativity inspired by those who have carried our industry into the era to make PickleJar a possibility. For that, we are grateful.”

The event will feature the induction of twenty new broadcast professionals, including PickleJar’s very own board member, Judy Lakin, in a two-hour presentation combining video and live acceptance speeches by those being honored. Lakin’s distinguished career as a strategic and results-oriented executive includes roles at Cox Media Group, Clear Channel Radio, and New York Life. Judy is an advertising industry leader and respected advocate, credited as a trailblazer and helping to set the standard for outstanding women in advertising, marketing and the media. She serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the Advertising Education Foundation of Houston, on the Executive Board for Houston Media Classic, as Director of the SnowDrop Foundation and as a Lifetime Member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

For a complete list of past and present Texas Radio Hall of Fame inductees, visit www.trhof.net.

“When we first learned of Pickle Jar’s revolutionary way of connecting fans and bands, we were intrigued by its application to our needs,” says Doug Harris, TRHOF Executive Director. “Judy Lakin was able to connect the dots for us and bring this historic broadcast to life for our inductees and their families and fans.”

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – “help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits”. The newly launched PickleJar+ is the premier destination for live music from venues across the U.S. and beyond. Featuring up-and-coming artists and established powerhouse acts, PickleJar+ showcases the power and energy of live music. With live events and on-demand concerts, PickleJar+ provides a special look into the world of #ArtistFirst to support local musicians. Most importantly, artists receive 100% of funds tipped by fans.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “world’s biggest tip jar” at PickleJar.com.

About Texas Radio Hall of Fame:

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame, led by Executive Director, Doug Harris, honors the broadcasting legends within Texas. Over the years, the organization has built a strong team of advisors to help chart a meaningful, relevant future. Leading with experience, strength, and balance, the organization strives to recognize the contributions of worthy broadcasters in every format, every Texas market, and every job description in which exemplary performance is present.

