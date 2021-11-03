Russia data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.02 billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Russia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179131/?utm_source=GNW

02 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.56% during 2021-2026



Around 1.2 million square feet of data center space will be added across Russia during 2021-2026. Over USD 1.9 billion will be invested in the core & shell development of data centers across Russia in the coming years. Russia is a major data center market in Eastern Europe and one of the rapidly advancing markets worldwide. Over the past 4-5 years, the market has grown significantly with the increase in the development of hyperscale data centers.



RUSSIA DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK



• In 2020, Russia’s data center market size witnessed an investment of USD 1.38 billion.

• Within Russia, the number of data centers is higher in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Novgorod. Moscow currently accounts for over 70% of the overall data center space in Russia.

• The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment lead to the generation of a substantial amount of data, further increasing investments in data centers. Commercial 5G is expected to be launched in the country by 2022/2023.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Rapid development in connectivity and adoption of cloud and IoT have been strong enablers of Russia’s growth of the data center industry.

• In Russia, Moscow is one of the major data center markets, which has a strong base of colocation data center providers and cloud service providers.

• In July 2021, Huawei opened its Arm-based data center in Moscow, which was built by Huawei’s Intelligent Computing Systems Department.



RUSSIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• In January 2021, Rostelecom opened a data center facility in Novosibirsk, Russia, which hosts around 300 rack cabinets.

• Yandex is expanding its Vladimir Data Center (Phase 2) in Vladimir with an IT load of around 10MW.

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Atos

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Super Micro Computer



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• Arup Group

• Aurora Group

• Datadome

• Free Technologies Engineering

• GreenMDC

• Haka Moscow



SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

• ABB

• Aksa Power Generation

• Aermec

• Carrier

• Caterpillar

• Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Daikin Applied

• Eaton

• Emicon

• HiRef

• HITEC-Power Protection

• Johnson Controls

• KOHLER-SDMO

• KyotoCooling

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Perkins Engines

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors

• 3data

• DataPro

• IXcellerate

• MobileTeleSystems (MTS)

• Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

• Yandex



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyzes the Russia data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

o Moscow

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)



RUSSIA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers Units

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Moscow

o Other Cities



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the investment in Russia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Russian data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Russia

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 68

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13

o Coverage: 2+ Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Russia

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Russian data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. Why the Russian data center market is the next frontier in the near future?

2. How big is the Russia data center market?

3. What are the latest market trends in Russia data center market?

4. Who are the key investors in the Russia data center market?

5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in Russia?

6. What are the investment opportunities in the Russian data center market?

