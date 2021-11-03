Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market size worth $ 909.22 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market ” By Grade (Film & Resin), By Industry (Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, Optics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market size was valued at USD 645.21 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 909.22 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.24% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market Overview

Because of its excellent performance and unique characteristics, the material is quickly becoming a favored option in the packaging sector. It provides greater flexibility, better disposal alternatives, and increased sustainability at a lower cost. COC’s applicability for a wide range of packaging in the pharmaceutical industry due to its unique properties has been a key demand driver. Because of its growing usage in the manufacture of packaging solutions such as vials, bottles, syringes, packaging films, lenses, and medical equipment, the demand for cyclic olefin copolymers in the packaging industry is surging.

The increasing demand of the COC for the packaging materials owing to its superior chemical performance such as resistance to diluted bases, acids, and alcohol but shows sensitivity to ketones and aromatic solvents, exceptional moisture barrier properties, and resistance permeation. This property of cyclic olefin copolymers encourages a wide range of different packaging industries to consider it as a good option for them. This will be expected to continue an upsurge in the cyclic olefin copolymers in the packaging industry.

The rapidly growing use of the cyclic olefin copolymers in the medical technology sector owing to its remarkable advantages in medical designs tends to accelerate the growth of the COC in the medical technology sector. COC is amorphous that leads to providing high transparent visibility, refractive index, low birefringence, light in weight owing to their low specific gravity, good mechanical strength, and high transformable temperature depending upon the structure of the chain. This advantageous feature contributes to the application of the COC in the optical industry.

Key Development

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. has merged its affiliate TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Inc., into Polyplastics USA, Inc.

Zeon Corporation (President: Kimiaki Tanaka) has commercialized and started production of ZEONEX C2420, a new type of cyclo olefin polymer (COP) that has been supplemented with crystalline (stereoregular) Properties.

Key Players

The major players in the market are TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH Co. Ltd, Zeon Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Polyplastics Co., Ltd., JSR Corporation, etc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market On the basis of Grade, Industry, and Geography.

Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market, By Grade Films Resins







Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market, By Industry Packaging Healthcare Electronics Optics Others







Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



